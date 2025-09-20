How Good Are DeWalt's 20V Backpack Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In case you didn't already know, DeWalt Tools is widely regarded as one of the best brands in the cordless yard care game. These days, the company offers a range of lawn care gear that stretches well beyond the typical fare, such as blowers, mowers, trimmers, and chainsaws. Yes, DeWalt even includes a backpack sprayer among its current line of 20V offerings.

Now, for most of the consumer public, a 4-gallon backpack sprayer like DeWalt's is about as far from an essential yard care tool as you'll find. However, for anyone who regularly treats their green spaces or home exteriors with herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers, a backpack sprayer could be a legitimate game-changer. However, such a device is hardly a cheap way to up your yard care game. In fact, DeWalt's 4-gallon 20V Backpack Sprayer will cost you about $250 at a minimum through any number of online retail outlets. That includes The Home Depot and Amazon, where the device is currently selling for $249.99 and $255, respectively.

Those are indeed the lowest prices we could find online at the moment. And if you're looking to invest that sum of money into a backpack sprayer, you should know they are not as versatile as sprayers from competitors like Stihl. You'll likely also want to read up on how real-world users feel about the overall quality of the devices, and, unfortunately, reviews are pretty hit-or-miss with DeWalt's backpack sprayer. Here's what owners are saying about the 20V device.