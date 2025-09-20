How Good Are DeWalt's 20V Backpack Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say
In case you didn't already know, DeWalt Tools is widely regarded as one of the best brands in the cordless yard care game. These days, the company offers a range of lawn care gear that stretches well beyond the typical fare, such as blowers, mowers, trimmers, and chainsaws. Yes, DeWalt even includes a backpack sprayer among its current line of 20V offerings.
Now, for most of the consumer public, a 4-gallon backpack sprayer like DeWalt's is about as far from an essential yard care tool as you'll find. However, for anyone who regularly treats their green spaces or home exteriors with herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers, a backpack sprayer could be a legitimate game-changer. However, such a device is hardly a cheap way to up your yard care game. In fact, DeWalt's 4-gallon 20V Backpack Sprayer will cost you about $250 at a minimum through any number of online retail outlets. That includes The Home Depot and Amazon, where the device is currently selling for $249.99 and $255, respectively.
Those are indeed the lowest prices we could find online at the moment. And if you're looking to invest that sum of money into a backpack sprayer, you should know they are not as versatile as sprayers from competitors like Stihl. You'll likely also want to read up on how real-world users feel about the overall quality of the devices, and, unfortunately, reviews are pretty hit-or-miss with DeWalt's backpack sprayer. Here's what owners are saying about the 20V device.
Not every owner is happy with their DeWalt Backpack Sprayer
The reviews for the 20V Backpack Sprayer would seem to imply you can leave it off your list of DeWalt-branded must-haves this year, with owners fairly divided over the device's quality, design, and durability. We will, however, start with the positives, as the DeWalt sprayer has earned its share of 4 and 5 star reviews on its Amazon and Walmart product pages. In fact, the sprayer is currently rated at 4.8 stars and 4.5 stars out of five on those sites, respectively. As for what users like about the device, many praise the sprayer for its versatility and its backpack design.
Moreover, many appreciate the included 20V Lithium-Ion power supply, noting that it can deliver more than 2 hours of usage on a full charge. However, even some of the 5-star reviewers had problems, including one who noted the 4-gallon weight can easily throw users off balance. And when you get into user reviews posted on the device's Home Depot and DeWalt pages, there appear to be a few more concerns prospective buyers might need to take into consideration.
Posts on the sprayer's DeWalt product page are particularly troublesome, with the device currently rated at just 2.8 stars, and several users complaining that their sprayer began leaking from the bottom after just a few uses. Others noted that the pump on their device broke shortly after purchase, and that the frustrating experience was further complicated by an inability to find replacement parts. Therefore, those issues are well worth considering if you're considering purchasing one.
How we got here
This article is not meant to either endorse or disparage DeWalt's 20V Backpack Sprayer. It is instead meant to provide anyone interested in purchasing the device with a relatively fair view of the product as depicted by real-world users. In attempting to convey that viewpoint, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews of the sprayer, taking specific note of the more common points of praise and complaint. We then present them here so that potential buyers can consider each for themselves. Whenever appropriate, direct quotes were cited to aid in that effort.