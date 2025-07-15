Can Stihl's Backpack Sprayers Also Be Used As Blowers?
When it comes to outdoor maintenance, it's a never-ending task of blowing and spraying. In drier months, you'll need to water, fertilize, or spray pesticides on whatever plants live on your property. In other seasons, you might be spraying antifreeze solutions on sidewalks, rodent or mosquito deterrents, or moss control in your ponds. In other cases, you'll need to clear leaves, empty gutters, or blow snow buildup during the winter season. So, wouldn't it be nice to have a tool that does all of this?
In recent years, Stihl has offloaded some of its production to other parts of the world. However, we've mentioned before how they actually still produce a good chunk of its product line in the United States, including several popular power tools. And if you're one of those people who want to support an American manufacturer, you may be curious about whether or not you can get a two-for-one sprayer and blower deal. Well, you're in luck, because the answer is yes (but just for one model).
As of writing, the legacy power tool manufacturing brand offers four backpack sprayer models: the SG 20, SR 200, SR 430, and SR 450. But in its sprayer buyer's guide, Stihl shares that only one of its backpack sprayer models is listed as a blower alternative: the SR 450.
Use the SR 450 Backpack Sprayer as a blower
Priced at $859.99, the Stihl SR 450 backpack sprayer has a ton of features that a professional might be looking for during those long work days. Similar to other power tools in its category, Stihl mentions a few key features, like anti-vibration, multi-function controls, and adjustable harness. Boasting low exhaust emissions, Stihl shares that it has a 3.9 bhp engine power with a spray range of up to 48 ft. for spraying, misting, and dusting. Weighing 28.2 lbs, it weighs about the same as a small countertop microwave oven. On the official Stihl website, the SR 450 has an average rating of 4.1 stars from over 60 people, but it's important to note that this rating is for its spraying functions, not as a blower. Some ways that buyers have mentioned using it successfully include getting rid of insects and preventing algae by blowing powder into ponds.
While you can use a Stihl SR 450 Backpack Sprayer as a blower, it doesn't mean that it's the best solution for the problem. After all, Stihl also manufactures more than two dozen blower models that can fit almost any blowing need. Given that the SR 450 can be a little on the pricey side, there are also several relatively affordable blower options. Not to mention, buying tools designed specifically for their purpose means you can enjoy unique features that are made with them in mind.
Find the perfect Stihl blower
For homeowners who are living in close-knit neighborhoods that don't really like noise, the Stihl BGA 57 is a highly-rated, lightweight, and quiet blower option. Apart from its 123 mph blowing capacity, it has an adjustable tube, so you can optimize the blowing length. Plus, it can go up to 25 minutes on just a single charge, which is more than enough for homes that have the typical driveways, decks, and yards. So far, the BGA 57 is a pretty beloved blower model and boasts an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 2,400 people. But if we're talking popularity, over 2,700 buyers have rated the Stihl BG 50 around 4.6 stars. Considering it's the brand's lightest model among gas-powered, handheld options, it's no wonder that it takes the cake for budget-conscious buyers.
As for people who need something that can pack a punch, the Stihl 800 C-E Magnum has an impressive 4.7-star average rating from over 470 people. Designed for large properties, it features a low-exhaust-emission engine and uses the brand's patented Easy2Start system, which lets you jumpstart your power tool without the usual hassle of pulling cords. Plus, it has a throttle trigger lock, a temporary stop switch, and a one-touch stop button. That said, we've ranked Stihl somewhere in the middle in terms of major leaf blower brands. So, if you don't fancy any of these, there are tons of other blower options from Ryobi, Greenworks, and Worx.