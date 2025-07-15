Can Stihl's Backpack Sprayers Also Be Used As Blowers?

When it comes to outdoor maintenance, it's a never-ending task of blowing and spraying. In drier months, you'll need to water, fertilize, or spray pesticides on whatever plants live on your property. In other seasons, you might be spraying antifreeze solutions on sidewalks, rodent or mosquito deterrents, or moss control in your ponds. In other cases, you'll need to clear leaves, empty gutters, or blow snow buildup during the winter season. So, wouldn't it be nice to have a tool that does all of this?

In recent years, Stihl has offloaded some of its production to other parts of the world. However, we've mentioned before how they actually still produce a good chunk of its product line in the United States, including several popular power tools. And if you're one of those people who want to support an American manufacturer, you may be curious about whether or not you can get a two-for-one sprayer and blower deal. Well, you're in luck, because the answer is yes (but just for one model).

As of writing, the legacy power tool manufacturing brand offers four backpack sprayer models: the SG 20, SR 200, SR 430, and SR 450. But in its sprayer buyer's guide, Stihl shares that only one of its backpack sprayer models is listed as a blower alternative: the SR 450.