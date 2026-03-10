6 Back-Saving Tools Every Older DIYer Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many DIY projects at home involve a lot of physical effort. Although this might not be an issue if you're younger, you might start having some second thoughts about working on more complicated projects as you get older. Because we're often not as spry and nimble when we get older, it's wise to adjust our tools and workflow to take our age into consideration.

In fact, I found out about this the hard way when I had to carry a heavy load in an emergency. Since I'm much closer to 40 now than 30, that incident resulted in lower back pain that saw me getting a doctor's appointment. This resulted in several tests and eight weeks of therapy, which, thankfully, my insurance covered fully. And while I no longer have pain in my lower back, I still feel pressure at the affected area at times, especially when I'm sitting or standing for long periods.

That's why it's important that you protect your back, especially when doing some heavy DIY work. To help you do that, we're listing some back-saving tools and accessories to keep your back in good condition. Whether you're an older DIYer or a young adult just getting into the hobby, you should consider these items to help prevent life-altering injuries.