12 Useful Ryobi Tools That Can Help Solve Everyday Problems

In 1943, the manager of Mitsubishi Electric's Fukuyama Works asked Ryobi's founder, Yutaka Urakami, what he thought about die casting. Shortly thereafter, Urakami modified a soy sauce warehouse and got to work producing die cast products, largely for the military. A few years later, after the end of World War II, the company switched focus to making civilian products like car parts. Ryobi has produced a wide range of products in the years since, things like printing presses, fishing tackle, golf clubs, mechanical pencil sharpeners, and more. Today, Ryobi Tools (now an independent entity) offers all kinds of electric power tools and related products.

On home improvement store shelves, both physical and digital, there are niche specialty tools and then there are those that get used regularly for common, frequent, or inconvenient tasks. There's a reason lots of people own a hammer or a screwdriver while some other tools are less common. If you're not sure what to put in your shopping cart, these are 12 Ryobi products you might not know about but which you're actually likely to use for everyday tasks.

It should be noted, however, that this is not a buying guide; instead, it's an educational resource to help keep you up to date on what Ryobi has to offer. SlashGear is not making any specific purchasing recommendations and you should only buy tools that work for your needs, skills, and budget.