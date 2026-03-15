5 Handy Best Buy Finds To Upgrade Your Garage

The Worx brand isn't quite up there with the likes of Milwaukee and DeWalt when it comes to overall reputation, but its tools generally get good reviews from DIYers. As well as making a range of outdoor gear, Worx also makes a range of power tool essentials that might come in handy for upgrading your garage, such as its 4V compact screwdriver kit. It retails at Best Buy for $34.99 and gets consistently good reviews from buyers, averaging 4.8 out of five stars from more than 1,300 reviews at the time of writing.

Alongside the screwdriver itself, the kit also includes 12 accessories, including Torx and Phillips bits, plus a carry case to keep everything secure when it's not in use. Two LED lights are also integrated within the tool to provide better visibility in dim lighting conditions. Worx says that the 4V screwdriver can deliver up to 45 minutes of continuous, no-load runtime. Three torque settings are available, although when used on its highest setting, runtime will be significantly reduced. When it's out of juice, the screwdriver can be fully recharged in around 90 minutes.

In a comparison test, Parkers deemed it one of the best electric screwdrivers on the market, but did note that its hefty construction can make it less well suited to tight workspaces. However, it should feel suitably tough in hand; Worx is confident in its durability, offering the tool with a 3-year warranty.