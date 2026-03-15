5 Handy Best Buy Finds To Upgrade Your Garage
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With more than 1,000 stores across North America, Best Buy is the go-to retailer for many shoppers looking to stock up on new tech. While it's best known for being a great place for TVs, computers, and appliances — as well as being known for its comprehensive price match policy — its website offers a surprisingly wide range of products. Among that is a selection of gadgets and tools that might be worth considering if you're looking to upgrade your garage but don't want to break the bank.
Best Buy's sprawling range includes many great gift ideas too, so whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, we think these five top-rated finds shouldn't be overlooked. Each one has been put through its paces by buyers at the retailer and has been awarded consistently positive reviews, making it among the best-rated products in its segment. Reviewers from trusted publications have also been impressed after testing each one, further backing up the verdicts given by Best Buy customers.
Worx 4V 3-Speed Compact Screwdriver Kit
The Worx brand isn't quite up there with the likes of Milwaukee and DeWalt when it comes to overall reputation, but its tools generally get good reviews from DIYers. As well as making a range of outdoor gear, Worx also makes a range of power tool essentials that might come in handy for upgrading your garage, such as its 4V compact screwdriver kit. It retails at Best Buy for $34.99 and gets consistently good reviews from buyers, averaging 4.8 out of five stars from more than 1,300 reviews at the time of writing.
Alongside the screwdriver itself, the kit also includes 12 accessories, including Torx and Phillips bits, plus a carry case to keep everything secure when it's not in use. Two LED lights are also integrated within the tool to provide better visibility in dim lighting conditions. Worx says that the 4V screwdriver can deliver up to 45 minutes of continuous, no-load runtime. Three torque settings are available, although when used on its highest setting, runtime will be significantly reduced. When it's out of juice, the screwdriver can be fully recharged in around 90 minutes.
In a comparison test, Parkers deemed it one of the best electric screwdrivers on the market, but did note that its hefty construction can make it less well suited to tight workspaces. However, it should feel suitably tough in hand; Worx is confident in its durability, offering the tool with a 3-year warranty.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
Opening a garage door with a remote control is more convenient than having to manually open it every time, but it still isn't quite as convenient as having a modern smart door opener system. Replacing the entire opener system can be an expensive endeavor, but the Chamberlain myQ smart garage control is a much cheaper alternative to an all-new setup. It's available for $29.99 at Best Buy and promises to make an existing system smarter than before, allowing you to use the myQ smartphone app to operate the door.
A reviewer at Tom's Guide found installing the myQ garage control to be a straightforward task, reporting that it took around 20 minutes. Once it's installed, the device can send alerts to homeowners if their garage door is opened. It's also compatible with Amazon Key, which lets delivery drivers gain temporary access to the garage to prevent parcel theft; however, you cannot pair this smart garage control with an Alexa device.
According to its maker, the myQ smart garage control is compatible with all major garage door openers manufactured after 1993. Reviewers at Best Buy have few complaints about either its features or its compatibility, awarding it an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 1,200 reviews.
iFixit Mako 64-Bit Driver Kit
Although they only apply in certain jurisdictions, right-to-repair laws give consumers support in maintaining their own electronic devices for a set period of years. Anyone looking to make the most of these laws and keep their household tech running for longer will need a suitable set of tools in order to open up their gadgets. Few tools are more essential than something like the iFixit Mako 64-bit driver kit, which features a wide range of bits needed to repair consumer tech and small appliances.
The kit is available for $39.99 at Best Buy, and it's backed by very strong reviews. At the time of writing, it boasts an average rating of 4.9 out of five stars from almost 1,400 customers. A reviewer at BinaryFork also put the kit to the test over the course of several years, concluding that it was one of the best sets he had tested at its price point.
Even for occasional use, the kit's affordable price point makes it well worth considering — after all, taking even a single device to a repair shop will usually result in a higher labor bill. Plus, it's backed by a limited lifetime warranty. When it's not in use, the kit's carry case ensures that the included bits don't get lost, while the magnetized lid is designed to last for longer than a traditional plastic clasp.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum
As well as being one of the top-rated car vacuums on Amazon, Bissell's pet hair-busting vacuum also gets great reviews from customers at Best Buy. It has received more than 1,300 reviews on the retailer's website, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. It's not just useful for cars either, since it's compact and lightweight enough to make giving the house and garage a quick spruce up easier too.
However, it's not the best choice for longer jobs, since it runs for just an advertised 17 minutes on a full charge. It also charges pretty slowly, taking eight hours to reach full from empty according to Bissell. Despite those limitations, CNN Underscored still crowned this unit the best handheld pet hair vacuum they had tested.
Bissell says that the Pet Hair Eraser handheld vacuum, which retails for $89.99, clocks in at just three pounds in weight yet has the capacity to hold up to 0.18 gallons of dirt and debris. The included crevice nozzle is designed to make reaching into tight spaces less of a challenge, and the brand also throws in an upholstery nozzle and brush tool. It's a good amount of kit for the money, and it's all covered by a standard 12 month warranty.
JBL XTREME3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL brand is older than many people might think, having been around since 1946 when it was first founded by James B. Lansing. Its affordably priced range of speakers get good reviews from buyers, and some are impressively tough too, making great additions to garages or workshops where damp or dirty conditions might pose a hazard.
The brand's XTREME3 portable Bluetooth speaker is IP67 rated against dust and water ingress, making it equally useful for garage duties or as an outdoor speaker over the warmer months. According to the brand, it can run for up to 15 hours on a full charge and will take just four hours to recharge when it's flat. As a bonus, it also doubles up as a power bank for small electronics, which can be charged via its USB ports.
Reviewers at Best Buy are won over by its durability and sound quality, giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 1,900 reviews. The folks at What HiFi are similarly enthusiastic about the speaker and gave it a five-star rating when testing it back in 2021. Every unit is covered by a one year manufacturer warranty for added peace of mind. The speaker is currently available for $289.99 from Best Buy, although as previously mentioned, the retailer's price match guarantee means that anyone who can find it cheaper from a qualified rival will be able to claim back the difference.
How we picked these Best Buy finds
The range of products on Best Buy's website is so expansive that it can be easy to overlook a gem or two. To filter out the best from the rest, we relied on reviewers who left their feedback on the retailer's website. In order to qualify for inclusion here, each product had to have at least 1,000 reviews on the Best Buy site, with an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars. That was enough to put each one within the best rated products in its segment. To further confirm the usefulness of each kit, we validated our picks by sourcing an in-depth review from a trusted publication that had performed thorough hands-on testing with the product.