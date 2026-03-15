5 Of The Most Reliable 5-Seater SUVs, According To iSeeCars

Drivers often value reliability when shopping for a new SUV, as a car with longevity makes for a better investment over time. If you're looking for a good SUV that will go the distance, iSeeCars.com has recently published its rankings of the Most Reliable 5-seater SUVs for 2026.

The methodology behind these rankings is based on three separate measurements: A reliability score incorporating iSeeCars.com's own research; value retention, which calculates the amount of depreciation compared to that vehicle's MSRP that occurs over a five-year period; and a safety score, which uses both IIHS' Top Safety Pick honorees and NHTSA's five most recent years of crash testing results. From all this, iSeeCars.com rates each vehicle with reliability scores that range from one through 10 and a quality rating that puts together each five-seat SUV's reliability, resale value, and safety results.

The iSeeCars.com team ran more than 312 million vehicles through its analysis in its comprehensive studies of the longest-lasting cars and how much they depreciate over a five-year period. Other iSeeCars.com projects have provided this sort of invaluable data in the past, such as when the website revealed that Toyota was the longest-lasting car brand in 2025. With all of this in mind, we can now list the five top five-seater SUVs, according to iSeeCars.com. Every single one of these SUVs is made by a Japanese automaker, with four different brands represented.