5 Of The Most Reliable 5-Seater SUVs, According To iSeeCars
Drivers often value reliability when shopping for a new SUV, as a car with longevity makes for a better investment over time. If you're looking for a good SUV that will go the distance, iSeeCars.com has recently published its rankings of the Most Reliable 5-seater SUVs for 2026.
The methodology behind these rankings is based on three separate measurements: A reliability score incorporating iSeeCars.com's own research; value retention, which calculates the amount of depreciation compared to that vehicle's MSRP that occurs over a five-year period; and a safety score, which uses both IIHS' Top Safety Pick honorees and NHTSA's five most recent years of crash testing results. From all this, iSeeCars.com rates each vehicle with reliability scores that range from one through 10 and a quality rating that puts together each five-seat SUV's reliability, resale value, and safety results.
The iSeeCars.com team ran more than 312 million vehicles through its analysis in its comprehensive studies of the longest-lasting cars and how much they depreciate over a five-year period. Other iSeeCars.com projects have provided this sort of invaluable data in the past, such as when the website revealed that Toyota was the longest-lasting car brand in 2025. With all of this in mind, we can now list the five top five-seater SUVs, according to iSeeCars.com. Every single one of these SUVs is made by a Japanese automaker, with four different brands represented.
Fifth place — Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 took fifth place in iSeeCars.com's Most Reliable 5-Seater SUVs rankings. The CX-5 had a reliability score of 7.9 out of 10, which when added to its 8.2 for value retention and 8.0 for safety, gave it an overall score of 8.0 on a 10-point scale. In addition, the Mazda CX-5 has won several other awards from iSeeCars, including No. 1 of the 20 most reliable crossover SUVs under $30,000, No. 1 of the 12 most reliable small SUVs under $30,000, and No. 2 of the best crossover SUVs for the money.
The all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 2.5S, which our reviewer found that had ample space and tech but lackluster performance, has a starting price of $31,485 including destination fee. For that, you get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 187 horsepower mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. Other standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an eight-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen display.
The newest version of the Mazda CX-5 has not yet been made available for testing by the automotive press, but Car and Driver has estimated its performance, using the same basic drivetrain used by the previous model, at 8.2 seconds for the 0-60 mph run and quarter-mile performance of 16.5 seconds. Cargo capacity is 34 cu. ft. behind the second row, opening up to 67 cu. ft. with that row folded down.
Fourth place — Honda CR-V
Fourth place in iSeeCars.com's rankings went to the Honda CR-V. It earned a reliability score of 7.9, the same as the Mazda CX-5, but higher marks in the other categories (8.7 for value retention and 9.0 for safety) gave the CR-V a higher overall score of 8.5. Other iSeeCars awards won include No. 1 of the 66 best crossover SUVs, No. 1 of the 29 best Japanese crossover SUVs, and No. 1 of the 19 best small SUVs.
While our review of the off-road oriented 2026 Honda CR-V Trailsport discovered that it was rugged but a bit too specialized, the Honda CR-V remains popular among five-seater SUV buyers, with pricing starting at $32,370 for the FWD LX non-hybrid. The 2026 CR-V is available in both hybrid and non-hybrid models, with the latter powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 190 horsepower, driving either the front wheels or all four through a CVT automatic. The hybrid setup boosts the power to 204 horsepower, with a choice of FWD or AWD on most models.
Car and Driver has done performance testing of both the hybrid and non-hybrid versions of the Honda CR-V. The AWD hybrid did 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, a quarter-mile in 15.8 seconds at 86 mph, and skidpad roadholding of 0.79g. The AWD gas engine model did 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds, the quarter-mile in 16.3 seconds at 89 mph, and 0.82g on the skidpad. Cargo capacity is 39 cu. ft. behind the second row and 77 cu. ft. when that row is folded down.
Third place — Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback took third-place honors in the iSeeCars.com rankings. It garnered a reliability score of 8.0, slightly higher than the Honda CR-V's 7.9. In value retention, the Outback received an 8.1, while it also got a 9.0 in the safety ranking, giving it an overall ranking of 8.4. Other iSeeCars awards include No. 1 of the 66 best off-road crossover SUVs, No. 1 of the 66 most reliable crossover SUVs, and No. 1 of the 56 best crossover SUVs for snow.
The 2026 Subaru Outback is all-new, leading our reviewer to state that its interior was enough to overlook its otherwise divisive looks. This seventh-generation Outback sits higher off the ground than its predecessor and looks more like a traditional SUV thanks to its wider and longer stance. Its powertrain options are largely carried over, with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer engine producing 180 horses in base form, while a turbocharged 2.4-liter mill kicks it up to 260 horsepower. Both engines send their power through a CVT automatic and then to all four wheels, while the AWD system incorporates an X-mode for when it becomes necessary to venture off the beaten path. Subaru Outback pricing starts at $36,445 for the Premium trim.
Car and Driver has put the Outback through performance testing, with a turbocharged version doing the 0-60 mph sprint in 6.0 seconds and the quarter-mile in 14.6 seconds at 97 mph. Cargo space comes in at 35 cu. ft. behind the second row, opening up to 81 cu. ft. with that row folded away.
Second place — Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner, a rugged body-on-frame SUV with excellent off-road capability, took second place in the iSeeCars.com Most Reliable 5-Seater SUVs rankings. The 4Runner scored a reliability score of 8.1, with an 8.9 for value retention and a 7.0 for safety. Overall ranking was 8.0. Additional awards included No. 1 of 31 midsize SUVs with the best resale value, No. 1 of the 31 most reliable midsize SUVs, and No. 1 of the most reliable midsize SUVs under $50,000. Pricing for the 4Runner starts at $43,365 for the entry-level SR5 base trim with rear-wheel drive.
As with many five-seater SUVs available today, the 2026 Toyota 4Runner offers a choice of traditional gas and hybrid trim levels; if you're unsure which one you should decide on, SlashGear has a handy guide on picking the right 4Runner for you. The gas engine model is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 278 horsepower mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A full-time 4WD system with two-speed transfer case is an available option. The hybrid 4Runner starts with the same engine and transmission, adding an electric motor for a combined output of 326 horsepower.
The performance of the Toyota 4Runner has been demonstrated by Car and Driver. The non-hybrid does 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, while the hybrid does it in 6.7 seconds. Quarter-mile times were 15.7 seconds at 90 mph for the gas engine model and 15.3 seconds at 88 mph for the hybrid. Skidpad roadholding was 0.74g for both versions. Cargo-hauling capability for the five-seat 4Runner is 43 cu. ft. behind the second row and 83 cu. ft. with the second row folded.
First place — Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser received top honors in the iSeeCars.com Most Reliable 5-Seater SUV rankings. With a reliability score of 8.5 and value retention score of 8.6, the Toyota Land Cruiser got an overall score of of 8.5, even though a safety score for this off-road capable vehicle was not available. The Toyota Land Cruiser also received awards for No. 1 of the 55 best five-seater SUVs, No. 1 of the 33 best SUVs with three rows, and No. 1 of the 33 most reliable SUVs with three rows, though that last award doesn't apply to the latest year's model, which only has two rows. Pricing for the 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser starts with the Land Cruiser 1958 trim at $59,095.
The Toyota Land Cruiser has a single drivetrain similar to that of the 4Runner hybrid, using the same 2.4-liter, 326-horsepower turbo engine with electric assist. It is connected to the same eight-speed automatic, but with a 4WD system that includes crawl-control, hill-descent control, low-range gearing, and locking center differential as standard. Our review of the Toyota Land Cruiser revealed that it not only was both genuinely off-road capable as well as more affordable than the old Land Cruiser.
Car and Driver testing of the Toyota Land Cruiser showed the vehicle capable of doing the 0-60 mph run in 7.7 seconds, with the quarter-mile taking 16.2 seconds at 86 mph. Roadholding on the 300-foot skidpad was 0.69g. The Land Cruiser's cargo capacity was measured at 38 cu. ft. behind the second row, more than doubling that to 82 cu. ft. when the those seats are folded down.