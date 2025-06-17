Toyota 4Runner Hybrid Vs. Gas: Which Is Right For You?

It's the 4Runner's first major overhaul in over a decade. Bigger screens, tougher sheet metal, nine trims, and finally, a hybrid drivetrain. This is the same i-Force MAX powering the Land Cruiser Hybrid and the Tacoma, throwing down 465 lb-ft of torque and available in the new Trailhunter, TRD Pro, and Platinum trims. For the first time since 1984, Toyota 4Runner buyers must choose between two very different powertrains.

You'd think Toyota would be pushing people toward the 4Runner hybrid with it being new and all, yet the gas models still offer the most freedom. They're the only way to get 2WD or the seven-seat option. That extra third row matters for families, and no amount of torque can fold a seat that isn't there. At a time when rivals are figuring out how to package plug-in hybrid tech without deleting practicality, Toyota's move here has definitely ruffled some feathers.

However, calling the hybrid a mistake is a bad idea. For the right kind of driver — someone who tows, climbs, or lives in the low-end torque — the hybrid might be the better vehicle. But, if you're coming from a fifth-gen and just want "the same 4Runner, but new," the gas SR5 isn't a bad deal. We've driven both, and depending on what you need from your SUV, either one could be the right call.

