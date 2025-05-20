Which 4Runner Trims Have A 3rd Row And How Much Extra Do They Cost?
If you have a large family or often find yourself carrying a lot of passengers, you may find that the standard five seats available in the majority of automobiles nowadays just aren't enough. In this case, it might be appealing to have a third row of seats in your vehicle. To get this third row, though, you'll probably have to get yourself a large full-size SUV, but that size (and price point) can be rather intimidating. Have no fear, because some mid-size SUVs offer a third row of seats. One of them is the 2025 Toyota 4Runner. While the 4Runner doesn't come standard with three rows, you can get a third row as an upgrade — although it is not available on every trim level.
Toyota offers multiple grades for the 2025 4Runner, but only two of these trim levels allow for the option of a third row. The first is the SR5, which is the most basic trim level available for the SUV. The other is the Limited trim, a more premium grade. Limiting the 4Runner's third row to just these two trims means that you're out of luck if you want a third row in a sporty or off-road TRD model. The same also goes for any model that features Toyota's i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. So, while the regular Limited trim has a third row option, the Limited i-FORCE MAX hybrid model does not. How much you'll pay for this third row also depends on which trim you decide to get.
The price of a third row differs between 4Runner trims
The Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Limited trims occupy very different places in the marketplace for a lot of reasons. More than anything, though, it's their prices that separate the potential customer bases. In the case of the 4Runner SR5, it has a starting price of $40,770, along with a delivery fee of $1,450. Meanwhile, the Limited model starts at $55,400, plus that same $1,450 delivery fee. These price differences come down to enhancements like upgraded technologies, features, and materials in the Limited trim. But both are still very much the same SUV mechanically, right down to the same 2.4-liter i-FORCE Turbo inline-four engine.
You would think that opting for a third row would cost the price for both trims, but that isn't the case. For the SR5, you are looking at an additional charge of $770, while the Limited increases the price premium to $1,330. You're adding the same feature, so why the price difference?
Well, this is where you need to take into account the materials. The SR5 features fabric-trimmed seats throughout the cabin, but the Limited replaces that with leather seating instead. Leather costs more than fabric, which in itself contributes to the price differences between the two trims. If you are putting in a third row of seats, you need to take the extra cost of leather into account, and that's why the 2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited's third row costs more than the SR5's.