Which 4Runner Trims Have A 3rd Row And How Much Extra Do They Cost?

If you have a large family or often find yourself carrying a lot of passengers, you may find that the standard five seats available in the majority of automobiles nowadays just aren't enough. In this case, it might be appealing to have a third row of seats in your vehicle. To get this third row, though, you'll probably have to get yourself a large full-size SUV, but that size (and price point) can be rather intimidating. Have no fear, because some mid-size SUVs offer a third row of seats. One of them is the 2025 Toyota 4Runner. While the 4Runner doesn't come standard with three rows, you can get a third row as an upgrade — although it is not available on every trim level.

Toyota offers multiple grades for the 2025 4Runner, but only two of these trim levels allow for the option of a third row. The first is the SR5, which is the most basic trim level available for the SUV. The other is the Limited trim, a more premium grade. Limiting the 4Runner's third row to just these two trims means that you're out of luck if you want a third row in a sporty or off-road TRD model. The same also goes for any model that features Toyota's i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. So, while the regular Limited trim has a third row option, the Limited i-FORCE MAX hybrid model does not. How much you'll pay for this third row also depends on which trim you decide to get.