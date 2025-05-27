Toyota 4Runner Hybrid Vs. Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid: What's The Difference Between These Two Off-Road SUVs

When Toyota reintroduced the Land Cruiser to the American market for the 2024 model year, the SUV was met with both anticipation and a bit of confusion. Although it shared the same name, this new Land Cruiser was a different type of 4x4 from the old 200-series model, being both smaller in size and more affordable in price.

The previous 200-series Land Cruiser, as well as the new 300-series, which isn't sold in America, are known for being overbuilt, highly refined SUVs that can also go off-road with the best of them. If you want that type of Land Cruiser, you'll have to go with the closely related Lexus LX and all of its luxury trimmings. The 250-series Land Cruiser, which we now get in America, is a bit more of an old-school off-roader, with its retro styling and smaller turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid engine setup.

With this cheaper, less expensive Land Cruiser arriving on American shores, Toyota enthusiasts and 4x4 fans started to wonder how the new Land Cruiser would overlap with, or possibly even cannibalize the Toyota 4Runner, especially now that the completely redesigned 2025 4Runner has moved to the same TNGA-F platform and is offered with the same i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain.

With both 4x4 SUVs, which are built in the same Tahara factory in Japan, now competing for your attention and dollars at American Toyota dealerships, let's take a look at what exactly differentiates these two hybrid off-roaders.