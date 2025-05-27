Toyota 4Runner Hybrid Vs. Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid: What's The Difference Between These Two Off-Road SUVs
When Toyota reintroduced the Land Cruiser to the American market for the 2024 model year, the SUV was met with both anticipation and a bit of confusion. Although it shared the same name, this new Land Cruiser was a different type of 4x4 from the old 200-series model, being both smaller in size and more affordable in price.
The previous 200-series Land Cruiser, as well as the new 300-series, which isn't sold in America, are known for being overbuilt, highly refined SUVs that can also go off-road with the best of them. If you want that type of Land Cruiser, you'll have to go with the closely related Lexus LX and all of its luxury trimmings. The 250-series Land Cruiser, which we now get in America, is a bit more of an old-school off-roader, with its retro styling and smaller turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid engine setup.
With this cheaper, less expensive Land Cruiser arriving on American shores, Toyota enthusiasts and 4x4 fans started to wonder how the new Land Cruiser would overlap with, or possibly even cannibalize the Toyota 4Runner, especially now that the completely redesigned 2025 4Runner has moved to the same TNGA-F platform and is offered with the same i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain.
With both 4x4 SUVs, which are built in the same Tahara factory in Japan, now competing for your attention and dollars at American Toyota dealerships, let's take a look at what exactly differentiates these two hybrid off-roaders.
Price and power
The lower trims of the 2025 4Runner come with Toyota's non-hybrid turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, and those are going to be substantially cheaper than any Land Cruiser, which comes standard with the i-FORCE MAX 2.4-liter turbo hybrid setup. The i-FORCE MAX makes 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, while delivering an EPA-rated 23 MPG combined.
You can get that same i-FORCE MAX powerplant on a higher-trimmed 4Runners, where it makes the same horsepower and torque figures, and gets almost the same fuel economy ratings as the Land Cruiser. Both have the same eight-speed automatic transmissions, though one difference you'll find is that the 4Runner hybrid has a part-time 4WD system, while the Land Cruiser gets a full-time 4WD system.
What about price? The entry 2025 4Runner hybrid is the TRD Off-Road model, and it starts at $53,440 including destination charges, while the base 2025 Land Cruiser 1958 trim starts at $58,150 including the destination fee. The higher trims of both will offer more amenities and more off-road toys, but the basic drivetrains remain the same across the board. Do keep in mind that the Land Cruiser 1958 trim is pretty barebones in terms of amenities. Some off-road enthusiasts may appreciate its back-to-basics approach, but others might be put off by the lack of creature comforts for its price.
Choose your own Toyota adventure machine
So, with the same powertrain, as well as pricing that aligns quite closely, what's the reason for choosing the Land Cruiser over the 4Runner, or vice versa? Interior space is one of the big ones. The Land Cruiser's taller, boxier profile means it has more headroom, especially for rear seat passengers, along with a couple of extra inches of rear legroom. The Land Cruiser also gets a little more cargo space in the rear when compared to the 4Runner.
Why would someone choose the i-FORCE MAX 4Runner over the Land Cruiser? Well, the Land Cruiser is only offered in two different trims — the bare bones 1958 or the normal Land Cruiser. The 4Runner hybrid comes in six different trims, from the basic TRD Off-Road, to luxury-oriented Platinum and the enthusiast-focused TRD Pro and Trailhunter, which have MSRPs nearing $70,000.
If you're trying to maximize value, we'd recommend looking at the less-expensive non-hybrid 4Runner trims to start, because that's where you'll find the biggest price delta between the 4Runner and Land Cruiser. If you are set on a hybrid, a lot of your choice is going to come down to personal preference, and the Land Cruiser should be well worth your consideration.
Finally, we should mention that if you're considering a 4Runner or Land Cruiser with an MSRP in the $60,000s, you should also take a look at the Lexus GX, which has similar off-road capability and comes with a more powerful 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6.