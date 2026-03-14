5 Ways To Use Your PC's Ethernet Port (Besides Plugging In Your Router)

Back in the day, when Wi-Fi routers weren't as popular, you would find most people using RJ45 Ethernet cables to connect their computers to the internet. Even now, lots of users default to a wired internet connection when they want a reliable setup with no network drops. For instance, gaming setups, workstations, and servers work without any interruptions when connected to the internet via an Ethernet cable. That's also a big reason why brands sell specific Ethernet cables for gaming, tangle-resistant flat Ethernet cables for better cable management, and even blue Ethernet cables for a distinct look in commercial setups. If you're confused with so many cable types, don't worry — you'll be relieved to know that SlashGear has a guide on how to choose the right Ethernet cable for your computer.

If you already have a few of these RJ45 cables lying around, there's actually quite a lot that you can do with them apart from connecting your computer to the internet. For example, you can connect a printer to your computer via an Ethernet cable instead of using Wi-Fi or USB. Similarly, you can share your computer's internet connection or even transfer large files that would otherwise take a lot of time. So, whether you have a PC or a laptop that has an Ethernet port that's not in use, here's how you can repurpose it without using it to access the internet.