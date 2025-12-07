Why Are Some Ethernet Cables Blue?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're even moderately familiar with computers and networking, you've probably fiddled around with a cable that connects your PC or laptop to the Wi-Fi router. This is what allows you to use wired internet on your device, through technology known as Ethernet. While Wi-Fi is great, switching to a wired connection is one of the most effective ways to speed up your computer's internet speed — especially if your Wi-Fi is spotty.

If you're dealing with a typical desktop setup, you'll realize that most of the cables and connectors are painted black — perhaps except one. Blue is a common colorway for Ethernet cables, and you may have wondered what it means. The short answer is that it doesn't really mean anything. An Ethernet cable's color is just that: a color. So, whether you're looking at a jet black Ethernet cable designed for gaming or a blue one, know that its color has nothing to do with performance.

That said, colored Ethernet cables do serve a purpose — that of organization. In complex setups with multiple devices, color-coded Ethernet cables make it easier to tell which connection goes where. While home setups may use at most a few Ethernet cables for networking, offices or server rooms typically have dozens of them running side by side. Here, colored Ethernet cables, including blue ones, help distinguish different connection types at a glance.