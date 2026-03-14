12 Milwaukee Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few tool brands have managed to build up the same reputation as Milwaukee. Offering a selection of tools for every role on the jobsite, Milwaukee stands out from the pack for a few key reasons, with reliability and overall usability often being strong points. At the moment, power tools are what gets Milwaukee most of the attention, and rightly so. Just about every element is refined in these tools, but there's one downside: they're pretty expensive.

Luckily, Milwaukee's current line of tools spans from end to end, allowing users to enjoy high-quality gear on a budget. Selling primarily at Home Depot, Milwaukee offers a lot of deals, and some of its tools even come in at well below $50. Still, despite being much cheaper than the brand's power tools, these simple handheld items come with some unique features, making them a better option than some alternatives by rival brands. Here's a closer look at 12 Milwaukee products under $50 that are worth adding to your tool collection, all of which are targeted at tackling different jobs.