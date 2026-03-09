16 Of The Highest Quality Cars, Trucks, And SUVs From MY 2025, According To JD Power

Whether you're a car enthusiast, a regular consumer, or someone who's never even sat behind the wheel, odds are you've heard of JD Power. Maybe it was in a car commercial during the big game, with automakers bragging about receiving this or that award from JD Power, or maybe it was from your coworker gushing about their new hybrid and its various JD Power accolades. But what exactly is it?

JD Power's awards are based on consumer reviews from verified owners. It is independent from any automaker and surveys vast swathes of the car-owning population, collecting information about the various aspects of ownership from various demographics of owners. Itsnetwork of verified owners provides feedback about their vehicles three months and three years into ownership, and the results are processed, with cars categorized by price range, model year, and vehicle type.

The JD Power Quality and Reliability ratings assess issues such as defects, malfunctions, and design flaws, with higher scores indicating fewer problems. JD Power's rigorous testing and expansive data pool are what make it one of the most trusted tools for prospective car buyers. Here are 16 of the highest-quality vehicles of 2025, according to JD Power.