16 Of The Highest Quality Cars, Trucks, And SUVs From MY 2025, According To JD Power
Whether you're a car enthusiast, a regular consumer, or someone who's never even sat behind the wheel, odds are you've heard of JD Power. Maybe it was in a car commercial during the big game, with automakers bragging about receiving this or that award from JD Power, or maybe it was from your coworker gushing about their new hybrid and its various JD Power accolades. But what exactly is it?
JD Power's awards are based on consumer reviews from verified owners. It is independent from any automaker and surveys vast swathes of the car-owning population, collecting information about the various aspects of ownership from various demographics of owners. Itsnetwork of verified owners provides feedback about their vehicles three months and three years into ownership, and the results are processed, with cars categorized by price range, model year, and vehicle type.
The JD Power Quality and Reliability ratings assess issues such as defects, malfunctions, and design flaws, with higher scores indicating fewer problems. JD Power's rigorous testing and expansive data pool are what make it one of the most trusted tools for prospective car buyers. Here are 16 of the highest-quality vehicles of 2025, according to JD Power.
16. 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLE
The E-Class is the middle-of-the-road figure within the Mercedes-Benz sedan lineup. Bridging the gap between the entry-level A-Class and the premium limousine that is the S-Class, the E-Class comes in a variety of body styles. The classic sedan is the bread and butter, a wagon can be had for extra practicality, and the CLE comes to scratch the itch for a two-door sports coupe.
JD Power consumers rated the CLE's interior styling as a strong point, and it's hard to blame them. As with most modern Mercs, the focal point of the interior is the huge center screen, which incorporates infotainment and vehicle functions in its display. The rest of the CLE's interior is swathed in materials like wood, carbon fiber, and more, depending on specs, making it a lovely place to be.
Consumers also commended the CLE's sound system, which should come as no surprise thanks to its Burmester speaker array, which comes as standard. As for gripes, consumers marked the lack of rear space and difficulty getting in and out of the rear seats, but these are to be expected as the CLE is a two-door coupe. All in all, the 2025 CLE earns an 80 from JD Power.
15. 2025 BMW X7
The BMW 7 Series has long been a competitor to the Mercedes S-Class. Both German manufacturers have gone back and forth for decades, one-upping the other's attempts at making the most extravagant sedan money can buy. It wasn't until the SUV boom that both brands built larger counterparts to their top-of-the-line luxury sedans, and the 2025 X7 is BMW's latest approach to this endeavor.
Boasting the bucktoothed grille that has divided BMW fans, the X7 still receives high praise from JD Power consumers. The X7 won owners over with its engine noise, which is to be expected when range-topping trims come with big German V8s. Alongside praise for the engine sound, owners also found the X7's cabin very well insulated against exterior road and wind noise. The X7 is big, with a 122-inch wheelbase, but consumers found the cargo and third-row space to be lacking at times. Still, the X7 receives an 80 from JD Power.
14. 2025 Honda Odyssey
Yes, you read that right, according to JD Power users, a Japanese minivan ranks higher in quality than a German sports coupe and luxury SUV. For over 30 years, the Odyssey has been the hallmark family-carrying Japanese minivan in the US, and during that long tenure, it's clear that Honda has nearly perfected its formula. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6, the 2025 Odyssey has ample strength to haul friends, junk, or family anywhere you need to go.
JD Power consumers praised the Odyssey for its wide-open interior space, which measures up to a space fit for eight people, or 158 cubic feet for cargo. The rear and third-row seats are easily accessible, thanks to the Odyssey's Magic Seat configuration system, which allows easy removal of the center seat in the second row, letting the remaining two seats slide along the row for any layout you find useful. Consumers also praised the on-board voice assistant, a rare occurrence in the sea of confused and often irritating voice assistants that many cars are still cursed with. Overall, the Odyssey receives an 81 from JD Power.
13. 2025 Audi Q3
The Q3 is the entry-level compact SUV in the Audi lineup, meant to compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the BMW X1. The Q3 is a small car, but it packs a big punch. It looks nice, and inside, it's loaded with tons of useful technologies and features. The rear seats can slide and fold down for increased cargo space, it comes compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the trunk can be opened hands-free when you need it fast. Some optional specs include Audi's virtual cockpit, a well-designed infotainment system screen that replaces the dashboard, or the Black Optic Package, which makes things a little more posh by adding a sunroof and interior leather.
JD Power consumers praised the Q3 for its surprising ease of access to the rear seats despite its compact figure, and for its ample storage spaces throughout the interior. Consumers found the engine options, which range from outputs of 184 to 228 hp, to be slightly lacking. They also found some dissatisfaction with the on-board navigation system, but given the standard inclusion of 3rd party smartphone driving software, the issue is negligible, with the Q3 earning an 81 from JD Power.
12. 2025 Acura Integra
The Integra nameplate befitted Acura's well-known and well-loved sports car for four generations before it ended in 2006. After a 20-year hiatus, the Integra returned in 2023, only this time, it came as a four-door fastback. Say what you will about staying true to your roots, but the Integra completes its new objective as a more approachable, but still sporty, daily driver with ease.
It's a handsome car, bearing all the hallmarks of tasteful, modern Japanese design. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with VTEC, and power outputs ranging from 200 to 320 horsepower. In keeping with its sporty heritage, the 2025 Integra can be optioned with a six-speed manual for those looking for a more engaged experience. JD Power found the Integra's power to be a bit lacking at times, and that the interior cabin noise was on the louder side. However, Consumers praised the Integra for its spacious interior, cargo space, and more, leading the Integra to receive an 82 from JD Power.
11. 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Looking at the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, it seems itself a bit unsure of what it is. Part car, part pickup, the first Santa Cruz came to market in 2022, and it has since remained Hyundai's strange but appreciated venture into the pickup segment. Engines come in the forms of turbocharged and naturally-aspirated four cylinders, producing at maximum of 281 horsepower with a towing load of 5,000 pounds. Its rugged exterior looks are complemented by a comfortable and modern interior equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
JD Power consumers felt that the Santa Cruz's engine, while capable, was slightly lacking some of the punch other pickups possess. However, consumers applauded the Santa Cruz for its easy maneuverability, and fuel economy for its size, getting up to 30 mpg highway and up to 22 mpg in the city. Ultimately, the Santa Cruz receives an 82 quality score from JD Power.
10. 2025 Kia Telluride
Over the last few years, Kia has undergone a full revamp of design language and brand character. The new Kia brand is something to be desired, with models like the 2025 Telluride standing as trustworthy evidence of a new and ultimately cool, Kia brand. The Telluride ticks all the boxes for what the average American consumer wants in an SUV with its large and square silhouette, ample interior space, and capable drivetrain. Powered by a 3.8 liter V6, the Telluride can tow up to 5,500 pounds, with top trim levels featuring advanced tech such as torque vectoring and on-demand all-wheel-drive.
JD Power consumers reported some dissatisfaction with fuel economy, which is understandable as the Telluride only gets 26 mpg highway at best. However, the Telluride was praised for its interior quietness on the road, the ease of access of the rear seating, and surprisingly, for the engine noise —Kia has certainly come a long way. All said and done, the Telluride receives an 83 from JD Power.
9. 2025 Ford Escape
The Escape is Ford's bread and butter compact SUV. The 2025 model came with a myriad of options for trim levels and engines, including a hybrid four-cylinder and a pint sized three-cylinder. The Escape is chock-full of smart driver assists including blind spot sensors, lane keeping assistance, and cross traffic sensors to help aid spatial awareness when backing out of tight spots. CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, but owners can also download the FordPass App to create further connectivity with their Escape through remote controlled features.
JD Power consumers said the Escape's rear seats were slightly difficult to get in and out of, and there was dissatisfaction with the quality of materials inside. Unfortunate gripes, but to be expected for the Escape's small size and relatively cheap starting price. On the flip side, consumers enjoyed the Escape's sound system, and engine performance, leading the Escape to receive an overall rating of 83 from JD Power.
8. 2025 Ford F-350
The Ford F-150 is the mascot of American pickup trucks, and the F-350 is its bigger, buffer sibling. It's made for professional-level work but still available to any consumer willing to pay between $42,000 and $99,000 for a gigantic pickup truck. The F-350 comes powered by either a turbocharged diesel V8, or a naturally aspirated unleaded V8, producing between 405 and 500 horsepower. That 500 horsepower power output comes courtesy of a huge 6.7-liter V8, which can tow a maximum payload of 8,000 pounds thanks to its incredible 1,200 pound feet of torque.
JD Power consumers felt that the ride quality and sound deadening inside the cabin were lacking, although given the F-350's main task is to be an absolute workhorse, this may come as no surprise. Consumers enjoyed the F-350's sound system and fuel economy, leading the F-350 to receive an overall rating of 83 from JD Power.
7. 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe can be looked at as something like the poor man's Cadillac Escalade. The Tahoe is huge, measuring up with a maximum height of 78 inches tall, with a 120.9 inch wheelbase, which makes enough room for a maximum of nine people Under the hood, a couple of different V8 options are available, with the range-topping 6.2 liter V8 producing a hefty 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The Tahoe isn't all brawn though, and comes packed full of tech too, including an optional adaptive air suspension system, rear seat entertainment screens, and GM's Super Cruise.
JD Power consumers noted some dissatisfaction with the Tahoe's maneuverability, and steering precision under wet driving conditions — both unfortunate characteristics but expected ones for a car of this size. However, consumers noted a good fuel economy, interior storage space, and an enjoyable engine noise, all of which results in the Tahoe's JD Power quality rating of 83.
6. 2025 Nissan Altima
The Nissan Altima was introduced in 1993 and since that debut has grown into its shoes. The 2025 Altima is a good-looking and capable midsize sedan that offers a premium experience for its price point, which starts at $23,429. The Altima is powered by an array of four-cylinder engines, producing between 182 and 188 horsepower. Outside, the Altima wears a pleasant and aerodynamic design, which produces a drag coefficient of just 0.26. The Altima is home to an array of technologies and driver assistance programs, such as its intelligent all-wheel drive system, and the optional NissanConnect Services, which allows owners to access data and remote control features via smartphone.
JD Power consumers noted some dissatisfaction with fuel economy with the Altima getting up to 27 mpg city and 39 mpg highway, and some consumers felt the Altima was lacking in power. However, others enjoyed the Altima's comfortable Zero Gravity seats and on-board voice assistant, leading the Altima to receive an overall quality rating of 84 from JD Power.
5. 2025 Chevrolet Blazer
The Blazer is Chevrolet's midsize SUV that has been around for a while, and has become a staple in the Chevrolet lineup. A sort of jack of all trades, the Blazer comes powered by a V6 or turbocharged four cylinder. It can carry up to five occupants, or fold the rear seats down for 64 cubic feet of storage space. Chevrolet has stocked the Blazer with all the tech you could want for a do-everything SUV, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and an optional hitch-guidance system and trailer sway control, making hauling extra cargo a bit less daunting.
JD Power consumers felt the Blazer's handling could be a tad tricky in wet conditions, and that the climate control was finicky, making landing at your desired temperature harder than it should be. However, consumers praised the Blazer for its storage solutions, engine capabilities, and on-board voice assistant, leading the Blazer to receive an overall quality rating of 84.
4. 2025 BMW X6
The BMW X6 is the quintessential example of the strange coupe-SUV hybrid body style the automotive industry is so seemingly in love with today. Whether that design choice makes you grin or gag is subjective, but one thing 2025 X6 owners seem to agree on is the car's quality. The X6 comes in a variety of trims each coming with a selection of engines, making for a diverse lineup of luxurious and sporty people carriers. In the sportiness department, the top level X6 M60i comes with a twin-turbo V8 capable of launching the car to 60 in just 4.2 seconds, while the more luxurious characteristics come in the form of a Harman Kardon surround sound system, or a curved infotainment display.
JD Power consumers noted dissatisfaction with the rear seats, which is a common problem for coupe-shaped SUVs. On the other end, consumers praised the X6 for its voice assistant, interior storage space, and the general luxurious feel of the car, all of which lead the X6 to an 85 overall quality rating.
3. 2025 Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang, America's pony car sweetheart, was renewed for a seventh generation in 2022, and recent model years have helped the new iteration fall into stride. The 2025 Mustang looks fantastic, with a classic muscle car silhouette and burly proportions. While entry-level trims come with a four cylinder, trim levels higher on the food chain come powered by Ford's Coyote V8, which can produce up to 500 horsepower. The Mustang comes with all sorts of tech to establish itself as a true muscle car, such as its optional six-speed manual with auto rev-matching, or its line-lock feature allowing for easy tire warming burnouts.
JD Power consumers noted poor space in the rear seats and poor fuel economy which are both unfortunate, but expected downsides for a two-door pony car. On the flip side, consumers commended the seventh-generation Mustang for its powerful engine and on-board voice assistant. When all said and done, the 2025 Mustang earned an overall quality rating of 85.
2. 2025 Lexus IS
While perhaps not as well known as something like a BMW M340i, the Lexus IS quietly exists as one of the best small and sporty sedans on the market. The IS features all the modern calling cards of Lexus design, with a wide and imposing grille, angular headlights, and sharp, sporty curves folded across the body. Under the hood, engine options come in four-, six-, and eight-cylinder variations, with the top-of-the-line 500 F Sport Performance Ultimate packing a ready 472 horsepower. CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and serve as an appetizer for the rest of the IS's driver assistant tech such as radar and camera-guided safety system, and Lexus App allowing for smartphone remote control and connectivity.
JD Power consumers felt the IS's sound system was lacking, and that gas mileage was poor. However, they praised the IS for its on-board voice assistant, and the overall build and material quality inside the car. Altogether the Lexus IS received an overall quality rating of 86.
1. 2025 Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is one of, if not the most well known, established, and respected sports cars in the world. That kind of reputation isn't just handed out, so it's no surprise the king of sports cars is one of the highest quality offerings on the market. The 911 is simply an umbrella for a huge family tree of trim levels from the base Carrera to the enthusiast-minded Carrera T to the track devouring GT3 RS. Every 911 can have almost every nook and cranny customized, but some common features include the lightning fast PDK transmission, a flat-six engine layout, rear-axle steering, and so much more.
JD Power Consumers felt the 911 was not the quietest to be in, nor the most comfortable, but these are some of the tradeoffs you must expect when purchasing a pureblood sports car. On the flip side, JD Power consumers loved the 911's fuel economy, front seat accessibility, and more, all of which went into the 911's overall quality rating of 88 from JD Power.