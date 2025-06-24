How Much Do The BMW X6 Trims Cost & What's The Difference Between Them?

Coupe-style SUVs are a common sight on American roads, but the BMW X6 is the car that started it all. Based on the more traditional BMW X5 SUV, the X6 first arrived on the scene in 2008 with a sleeker styling that fused an SUV body with the sloping roofline typically associated with coupes. Three generations later, the X6 retains this formula, but it's grown into a bigger, meaner luxury crossover SUV with plenty more to give.

The regular 2026 BMW X6 offers two trim options: xDrive40i and M60i. Then there's also the BMW X6 M Competition for those wanting adrenaline-inducing thrill. The xDrive40i is the base-spec X6 model and, accordingly, the least expensive BMW X6 trim to buy new, with pricing starting from $76,275 (including a $1,175 destination and handling fee). The BMW X6 M60i offers a step up in luxury and performance from the X6 xDrive40i model with more sporty and performance-oriented features, even if those additions push the base price up to $96,325.

The higher-performance X6 M Competition is the most expensive X6 variant on the market, priced from $133,275 (including destination and handling charges). Being a full-fledged BMW M model, the great-handling X6 M Competition brings performance improvements thanks to a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine producing 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, directed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That rockets the M car to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 177 mph (with the available M Driver's Package). Here's a look at how the core BMW X6 trims differ from each other.