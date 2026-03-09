11 Harbor Freight Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Harbor Freight tools are frequently listed among the top finds for homeowners looking to round out their DIY kit. They also make for high quality additions for professional and home mechanics' tool collections, as well as supporting construction and other needs. Harbor Freight carries a huge range of products, from power tools to accessory equipment designed to make your life easier while camping or sitting at a football game. The store also owns many of its in-house brands and therefore maintains a direct stake in the overall performance of what it sells, rather than simply acting as a consumer-facing intermediary.

Harbor Freight's catalog is considerable, so both direct searches for a new piece of equipment to serve a definitive need or simple browsing can yield plenty of options to mull over. The outlet's products include some expensive gear, including a huge, professional roll cab that's fully customizable and a towable backhoe that each retail for around $3,000 and up. But numerous, high quality tools are also listed for under $100 and can make an immediate impact in your professional workflow or DIY to-do list. All of these tools have been reviewed by scores of buyers, with a raft of excellent ratings and heaps of praise. They're found across the spectrum of Harbor Freight tool categories, too, so there should be something here for everyone.