11 Harbor Freight Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Harbor Freight tools are frequently listed among the top finds for homeowners looking to round out their DIY kit. They also make for high quality additions for professional and home mechanics' tool collections, as well as supporting construction and other needs. Harbor Freight carries a huge range of products, from power tools to accessory equipment designed to make your life easier while camping or sitting at a football game. The store also owns many of its in-house brands and therefore maintains a direct stake in the overall performance of what it sells, rather than simply acting as a consumer-facing intermediary.
Harbor Freight's catalog is considerable, so both direct searches for a new piece of equipment to serve a definitive need or simple browsing can yield plenty of options to mull over. The outlet's products include some expensive gear, including a huge, professional roll cab that's fully customizable and a towable backhoe that each retail for around $3,000 and up. But numerous, high quality tools are also listed for under $100 and can make an immediate impact in your professional workflow or DIY to-do list. All of these tools have been reviewed by scores of buyers, with a raft of excellent ratings and heaps of praise. They're found across the spectrum of Harbor Freight tool categories, too, so there should be something here for everyone.
Central Machinery 1-by-30-Inch Belt and 5-Inch Disc Sander
The Central Machinery 1 x 30-Inch Belt and 5-Inch Disc Sander is available from Harbor Freight for $70, and compares directly to a Shop Fox model listed for $475. It runs on the back of a ⅓-horsepower motor and weighs just under 20 pounds for a solid piece of equipment that's still light enough to set on a tabletop or move around the workshop with ease. Both the belt and disc table tilt to 45 degree angles in support of mitered sanding and grinding, and the belt features a tracking adjustment to keep it running even when in use for a considerable amount of time. It offers independent dust ports for each element to keep the tool from bogging down and delivers a maximum rotational speed of 3,450 RPM.
This unit has received 651 reviews from Harbor Freight buyers, amassing a 4.2 star average rating in the process. It's recommended by 88% of customers and many note that it is an ideal solution for hobby and light to moderate duty usage. The tool a solid budget performer and offer a quality step in the right direction for someone looking to expand their workshop capacity and tackle material shaping or maintenance jobs like sharpening lawnmower blades with greater confidence and ease.
Hercules 13 Amp Trigger Grip Angle Grinder
Capable of cutting and shaping metal, chopping through brick and blockwork, and even sanding (when fitted with an alternative attachment), angle grinders are key assets in many toolkits. Their immense power output and the natural sense of danger it brings with it often sends DIY enthusiasts looking for alternative power tool options, but if used correctly, with the blade guard and side handle attached at all times, an angle grinder can be a real force multiplier in your collection.
The Hercules 13 Amp Trigger Grip Angle Grinder is a corded option featuring a trigger grip near the back of the stock. This helps keep your hands as far away from the cutting disc as possible, and it features three separate blade guards in varying sizes to support efficient use with a range of accessories. It's listed at Harbor Freight for $99.99.
The tool features a 4.8 star average from 455 buyers. It has been recommended by 97% of customers and offers all of the important features most users will be looking for. The side handle can be fixed to either side of the tool for use by left or right handed owners and it can deliver up to 10,000 RPM disc speeds. The grinder's aluminum gear case and reinforced plastic body offer a lightweight tool that's easy to maneuver while also limiting vibration for more efficient performance and better safety.
Pittsburgh 2 Ton Compact Trolley Jack
The Pittsburgh 2-Ton Compact Trolley Jack is a quality solution for home mechanics looking to add lifting capabilities to their arsenal without breaking the bank. The tool can be found at Harbor Freight for $50, and the compact setup of this piece of equipment makes it ideal for mobile needs. The tool is easy to move into place and can lift up to 4,000 pounds. It's underpinned by smooth rolling casters and a convenient carrying handle located on top of the tool. This element doubles as a positioning support solution to help pivot the jack into position beneath a car with ease. It features a 16-inch handle that locks into place and can be removed for storage and transportation requirements.
The tool features a powder coat finish to resist rust and provide added durability while offering lift heights ranging between 5⅜ inches to 12⅜ inches. 92% of buyers recommend the jack and with 2,850 reviews it features a 4.5 star average rating. Buyers note that the tool goes about its work with little fuss or hassle and they frequently praise its compact size.
Central Machinery 5-Inch Multipurpose Vise with Anvil
Every workshop needs a vise, but it can be hard to identify the right kind. A carpenter's vise, for instance, sits on the front edge of a bench and generally requires you to add your own hardwood cheeks before clamping. However, for metalworking tasks and many other requirements, you'll need something like the Central Machinery 5-Inch Multipurpose Vise with Anvil.
This versatile tool features replaceable jaws to offer a long lasting element of durability in your workshop, and its swiveling head allows for placement at the corner of your bench for both long and short workpiece support. It includes gripping elements both above and below the adjustment bolt with the option to rotate either to the "up" position. These both feature square and round stock compatibility. There's even an anvil on the back end.
The vise is listed at Harbor Freight for $80 and features a cast iron construction, with heat treated jaws. The square jaw features a maximum opening of 4⅞ inches and the round jaw offers a 2-inch opening. It provides a clamping strength of up to 6,000 pounds and weighs in at 31.5 pounds for a heavy duty performance that many buyers praise. 89% of customers recommend the vise to others and across 314 reviews it has received a 4.4 star average rating.
Pittsburgh ¾-Inch Drive 20-Piece Jumbo Socket Set
Pittsburgh's ¾-Inch Drive 20-Piece Jumbo Socket Set is a great addition to a home improvement collection or garage setting where socket sets are frequently deployed. The kit comes in both metric and SAE measurements, with both listed at Harbor Freight for $80. The set includes 4- and 8-inch extensions as well as a flex breaker bar and ratchet head, both measuring in at 19½ inches, as well as chrome plated sockets featuring 12-point cold forging.
The sockets themselves range in size from 19 millimeters to 50 millimeters in the metric configuration and ⅞ inches to 2 inches in the SAE version. Having extra large sockets on hand won't always be needed, but heavy duty projects often include large bolts. Whether you find yourself building a tree house or working with heavy machinery, you'll be glad to have them eventually.
This kit is compared directly to a Klutch model listed for $190. It comes with a carrying case featuring storage compartments for each of the sockets and operates with a ¾-inch drive size. Customers give this a 4.3 star average rating across 865 reviews. As well, 91% of buyers recommend the kit to others. Many reviewers note that they brought this kit into their collection to support a specific task and have become pleasantly surprised by the amount of times they call upon it for other jobs while also praising its build quality and durability.
Quinn 10-50 in-lb Precision Torque Screwdriver Set (22-Piece)
The typical precision screwdriver is designed to offer some turning power, but its primary feature lies in its ability handle small screws and access recessed spaces. A delicate touch is key in many applications, but this is certainly not always the case. Sometimes the parameters of a job require far more torque production without alleviating the need for a tight squeeze or operating with a larger screw head.
The Quinn 10-50 in-lb Precision Torque Screwdriver Set is a precision tool that introduces a torque adjustment capability with 1 in-lb increments to deliver the exact amount of turning force you require while retaining the small footprint of a typical precision tool. It includes a projective case and a range of common bit types for use in tackling numerous odd fasteners.
The tool is listed at Harbor Freight for $85, and it has received 215 reviews from customers. 93% recommend it to others and buyers give it a 4.6 star average rating. Its ease of use is frequently noted by buyers among its strong points and many note that it's an ideal solution for handling specific jobs like electrical repair and installation or even assembly and maintenance tasks for things like a gun collection.
Hercules 20V Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit
Most buyers shopping at Harbor Freight will already have a drill in their collection, but there's a case to be made for keeping this tool near the top of your mind even if you already have one. Because of how much abuse power drills are often put through, they may need replacing more frequently than other pieces of equipment in your garage, so it's good to know what's out there. Power tool kits can also range in price dramatically, given that they often include extra batteries or even additional tools.
It never hurts to know where the good deals are, and the Hercules 20V Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit is a great example of this. The bare tool is priced of just $70, while an added battery and charger will run buyers an extra $28 (so $98 total). That makes it a cost-friendly option even for people new to the Hercules lineup that may need fresh batteries.
This unit features a maximum torque output 1,200 in-lb and features a brushless motor to provide what Harbor Freight claims is an 80% power increase over the alternative. It features 14 clutch settings and a two-speed transmission to deliver plenty of control. The tool also comes with a five year limited warranty to offer significant peace of mind to buyers. 95% of customers recommend it to others and 710 reviewers give it a 4.7 star average rating.
Schneider 5-50 Watt Soldering Station
Many home improvers won't be particularly well versed in the world of electric component repair, which means that a soldering iron probably won't enter their toolkit until a specialized need arises. However, it can be a true force in your arsenal of tools, and some of the best soldering irons share some common features.
Whether you're an automotive repair hobbyist, a guitarist, or a computer tinkerer, soldering gives you the ability to customize electronic components in just about anything you use on a regular basis. With a few tutorial videos under your belt, you could be revamping systems and fixing damaged tools and parts you'd have previously thrown away.
The Schneider 5-50 Watt Soldering Station is a solid option for those new to the soldering game. The tool features an adjustable control dial that ranges up to 896 degrees Fahrenheit and offers a lightweight iron with a cushioned grip and easy to use pencil-style build. The soldering stand and sponge are housed in a separate unit to allow full flexibility in your station. The tool is available from Harbor Freight for $48 and it features a 4.3 star average rating from 309 reviewers. It's also been recommended by 87% of customers with most calling it a quality solution at a favorable price.
Bauer 20V 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler
The Bauer 20V 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler can make an immediate impact in numerous crafting tasks and light duty building requirements. It's a totally cordless, hose-less solution that drives 18 gauge staples ranging from ⅝-inch to 1½-inch sizes, at a rate of 60 staples per minute. With enough power to drive these fasteners flush into MDF, plywood, standard lumber, the tool is a fast and efficient option for building drawers, box crates, cabinets, and more.
The crown stapler features tool-free depth adjustment to make driving staples to the appropriate level for any particular task simple. It also features sequential or contact actuation driving modes, controlled by a simple trigger switch.
The tool also utilizes non-marring pads to help limit the impact of its contact with work surfaces. This and its small size are among some of features that buyers are particularly impressed with. The tool features a 4.1 star average rating across 359 reviews and many note that even with its small stature the stapler features plenty of power and jams far less often than many other alternatives. It's listed for $99.99, making it a perfect candidate for a roundup of great tools under the three-figure mark.
Icon ¼-Inch Drive Compact Socket and Bit Set (52-Piece)
Among Harbor Freight's premium tool brands, Icon offers itself as a professional grade solution for numerous tasks, and customer reviews for the Icon ¼-Inch Drive Compact Socket and Bit Set back that up. The tool features a recommendation rate of 93% with 228 buyers giving a 4.6 star average rating. The set is available for $80 and compared directly to a Mac Tools kit that retails for $245.
This socket set features a range of crucial components to support a truly broad set of needs. It includes both a ¼-inch drive locking flex head ratchet and a spinner handle. 2-inch and 4-inch extensions are also included in the kit and it features a bundle of critical screwdriving bits, including security screw bits.
A smaller variant of this tool kit was once the subject of a meme, but instead of becoming truly ridiculed it regularly sold out, as buyers realized the value it offered. This updated version expands on the basic elements of Harbor Freight's flex head ratchet set with the addition of the spinner handle and sockets. It can make for a high quality add that offers surprisingly large versatility in handling electronic repair, security installations, and many other tasks.
Bauer 20V 5-Inch Pruning Saw
The Bauer 20V 5-Inch Pruning Saw is essentially a $65 short chainsaw with an integrated blade guard to keep users safe while cutting through dense brush. It can handle branches up to 4¾ inches in diameter, and provide up to 162 cuts per charge. It features a low kickback bar and chain assembly that helps users maintain exacting precision and control over the unit, even in dense material. It also features an ergonomic handle with a grip guard to make use comfortable and efficient.
Utilizing a brushless motor, the tool offers a longer life, as well as added power and improved runtime over alternative models. The tool weighs just 2.5 pounds and is a solid choice for both ground level clearance and for use as a tool you might carry up into a tree for more demanding pruning action.
The tool has been recommended by 95% of buyers and 326 reviewers have given it a 4.7 star average rating. Many note that it is significantly more powerful than expected, and its small size and low price tag deliver a highly valuable solution that's easily underrated and overlooked.
Methodology
All of these tools have been rated by over 100 buyers claiming hands-on experience on Harbor Freight's website. They each have an average review score of at least 4.0 and most include notably high recommendation rates from users. They are found across a broad range of the Harbor Freight catalog for a good mix of tool types.