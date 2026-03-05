15 Of The Coolest Gadgets To Pop Up On Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things Lists
For decades, Oprah was a consistent voice on daytime television, and her endorsement continues to carry a lot of weight. She can turn books into best sellers and products into must-have gifts. In 1996, Oprah received a pair of pajamas that she loved so much she wanted to share them. She decided to give them to her entire staff, but that was only the beginning.
During a November 1996 taping, Oprah walked out on stage to the song "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music" and gifted a set of her new favorite pajamas to everyone in the audience that day. The response was so dramatically positive that it grew into a fully fledged segment each year around the holidays called Oprah's Favorite Things. It also created what has become known as the Oprah Effect — the ability to place a product on the list and turn it into a phenomenon seemingly overnight.
Oprah's favorite things continued as a yearly holiday segment from 1996 until 2010. Today, it continues as a feature in "O, The Oprah Magazine" each December. The list serves as a gift guide for many and typically includes books, self-care products, food, clothing, and gadgets. We combed through the five most recent Oprah's Favorite Things lists to find the 15 coolest gadgets Oprah recommends.
Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl
The Ninja CREAMi was one of Oprah's favorite things in 2025 because of its 13 one-touch programs and ability to turn all sorts of ingredients into creamy frozen treats. It retails for $350 but is on sale for $299 at the time of writing on both Amazon and the SharkNinja website. Ninja bills the device as "bringing the ice cream shop to your countertop." It can make ordinary ice cream, soft serve, fruit whip, frozen custard, frozen yogurt, and more. You can even add mix-ins like candy, nuts, or fruit to customize your frozen desserts.
The CREAMi Scoop & Swirl has a 16-ounce capacity and comes with two dishwasher-safe 2-in-1 pint cups with built-in nozzles and storage lids. On top of seven classic scoop settings, it has six soft-serve programs: basic soft serve, fruit whip, lite ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen custard, and CreamiFit.
To make yourself a treat, put your desired ingredients in a pint container and freeze them. After 24 hours, you can remove the container and process the contents with the machine. For soft serve, you'll then attach the processed container to the upper compartment and dispense using the soft-serve nozzle. You can even make treats from fresh or canned fruit by freezing the fruit, processing it with the Creamerizer paddle, and scooping it into your bowl.
Satechi OntheGo 3-in-1 Charger
We're all looking for the perfect charging solution for our phones, wearables, and accessories. According to Oprah's 2025 Favorite Things list, this 3-in-1 charger from Satechi is it. It made the list for its foldability, portability, style, and ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time.
The charging platform delivers 5W to the AirPods and Apple Watch sections and up to 15W to the iPhone for fast charging. The AirPods platform is compatible with second-generation AirPods Pro, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), and AirPods 4. The Apple Watch platform is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 through 11, first- through third-generation Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3. Finally, the phone platform is compatible with iPhone X and iPhone Series 11 through 17. It's also compatible with select devices from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Sony.
It comes with a USB-C charging cable, but you'll have to provide your own power adapter with a capacity of at least 36W. It lays out flat to charge your phone, watch, and headphones all at once. Then it folds into a compact shape and slides into the included travel pouch for transportation or storage.
Samsung The Frame Pro
Samsung's Frame TV has made Oprah's Favorite Things list multiple times, going back to 2017, and it made the list again in 2025. The Frame Pro was highlighted because it's slimmer than its predecessors and has real-time AI dialogue translation. You can also use Samsung's Gaming Hub (additional costs may apply) to play games on your TV with no console required. You can choose to add an anti-glare matte covering to improve your viewing experience and enhance the illusion of framed art.
The Frame Pro comes in three sizes: 65 inches, 75 inches, or 85 inches, and you can choose from a few different bezel styles. Like all Frame TVs, it can look like framed artwork when not in use. You can also upload your own photos to turn it into an oversized digital picture frame. It comes with a simple stand, remote control, wireless One Connect box, power cable, and a slim-fit wall mount. Using the mount, the TV hangs flush against the wall so it actually looks like a framed piece of art.
Ooni Volt 2 twelve-inch electric pizza oven
The Volt 2, an electric pizza oven from Ooni, made the 2025 Favorite Things list for its ability to reach up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit, cook pizzas rapidly, and deliver a "restaurant-worthy crust." The Volt 2 is equipped with Ooni's adaptive Pizza Intelligence control system (patent pending), which uses internal sensors and a unique heating element design to adjust the temperature in real time and deliver heat more consistently.
It comes in either charcoal gray or polar white and retails for $699. You can also get additional accessories, including a compact peel, sheet pan and rack, pizza oven brush, and Detroit-style pizza pan. And it doesn't just cook pizzas; with a wide temperature range, you can use it to bake and cook entire meals.
The oven has cooking presets for thin and crispy pizza, pan pizza, and Neapolitan pizza. There are also two preset slots left vacant so you can save your own favorite settings. When in Neapolitan mode, you can use the boost function to crank up the top element and cook a pizza in as little as 90 seconds. When cooking other pizzas in different modes, the Volt 2 can reach 850 degrees in about 90 seconds and cook a 12-inch pizza in about 12 minutes.
HOVERAir X1 ProMax
This camera-equipped drone made the 2025 Favorite Things list for its ability to take to the air, capture photos or video, and return to your hand all on its own. It can travel consistently at up to 26 miles per hour and achieve bursts of up to 37 miles per hour. There's no controller because you don't pilot it. The HOVERAir X1 ProMax flies itself, frames the shot, and tracks you as you move.
You can get the drone camera by itself for $699 directly from HOVERAir or from Amazon. HOVERAir also offers an all-in-one bundle that comes with a USB-C charging cable, two spare Thermo batteries, a beacon, joysticks, a wrist strap, handlebar mount, power adapter, carrying bag, filters, charging hub, and more. It normally retails for $1,669 but is on sale for $1,169 at the time of writing. When not in use, it folds up small enough to fit in a bag or a pocket so you can take it with you wherever you go. That way, you're ready if something unexpectedly cool happens.
The drone camera captures photos and videos in 8K at 30 frames per second, and you can store your content on 64GB of internal storage and an optional external SD card with a capacity of up to 1TB. Because it pilots itself, all you have to do is launch the drone by pressing the flight button or using voice commands.
COSORI TurboBlaze smart air fryer
Air fryers have been popular kitchen appliances in recent years, and the TurboBlaze smart air fryer from COSORI made the 2025 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for its capacity and speed, cooking foods up to 46% faster than previous generations.
The TurboBlaze packs a lot of functionality into a compact package weighing just 14.1 pounds when it's empty. It's essentially a cube one foot tall, one foot wide, and one foot deep, excluding the basket handle. It features five fan speeds to cook your food evenly by improving air distribution and a six-quart capacity large enough to cook a meal for three to five people.
The nonstick basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe, and the fryer has an automatic shutoff function when the basket is removed. Inside, the fryer can reach temperatures between 90 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit (30 to 230 degrees Celsius), and you can take advantage of ten built-in cooking functions, including air fry, roast, broil, frozen, preheat, reheat, dehydrate, bake, proof, and keep warm. You can also use the VeSync app to control your air fryer with button presses or voice controls.
The Stakt weights
The adjustable Stakt weights made the 2025 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for their space-saving features and ability to grow with you. They retail for $108 and are made of a single bar onto which you can thread additional weight, allowing you to swap between two, four, and six pounds per weight.
Stakt started out making yoga mats before expanding into a more diverse selection of exercise equipment. The Stakt weights are made of soft silicone with grooves to improve your grip. The Base (central bar) is two pounds on its own, and you can thread a two-pound Boost onto each end. If you add a Boost to one end, it becomes a four-pound weight; add a Boost to both ends, and it becomes a six-pound weight.
You can get them in Midnight (dark blue), Iron (dark gray), Fig (red violet), Rosewater (pink), Seafoam (green), or Dune (white). There's also an optional weights case and a jump rope extension, which connects both weights to add an extra layer of fun and activity to your exercise routine.
Litflask smart water bottle
The Litflask smart water bottle made the 2024 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for its combination of features, merging a water bottle, Bluetooth speaker, and portable phone charger. It's a water bottle with a few bells and whistles, making it more versatile and, hopefully, getting you to drink more water.
It retails for $99 and comes in black, white, blue, or red. The Litflask website lists the bottle as sold out, but it's available at the regular price from Amazon. The bottle holds 20 ounces of liquid and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours, courtesy of its double-insulated stainless steel construction.
It has a built-in 5Ah battery, which can charge your cell phone and other small electronics and power the attached Bluetooth speaker. You can use the speaker to play your favorite tunes individually or connect multiple bottles to create a hydrating surround-sound experience.
FeatherSnap smart bird feeder
Bird lovers usually want birds to visit their yard, and they also want to see those birds when they show up. The FeatherSnap smart bird feeder made the 2024 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for its ability to put real-world photos and videos of birds in front of bird lovers.
You can choose between a dual-bin seed feeder or a hummingbird feeder (or get both), both of which are Wi-Fi capable and powered by solar panels on the roof. As long as you've got clear skies and a strong internet connection, you'll get regular alerts from visiting birds without needing to run power to the feeder or worry about batteries.
You can watch your feeder in real time and get HD photos and videos of the birds in your yard sent straight to your phone. Integrated AI can also recognize bird species to help you identify your visitors and learn more about them.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo hybrid instant camera
Fujifilm's Instax Mini Evo made the 2023 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for its combination of retro vibes and modern features. It comes in black, brown, and gentle rose (pink). It's small enough to fit into a bag or pocket and comes with an attached camera strap. You can adjust the brightness, focus, shoot in color or black and white, and more.
Cycle through shooting modes by turning the film dial and cycle through ten different lens effects by turning the lens. You can take up to 100 photos on a charge and print them directly from the camera like the Polaroids of old. A built-in selfie mirror lets you align the camera for snapping solo pics, and there are two different shutter buttons for landscape and portrait modes. Using the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo app, you get access to a remote shutter, and you can print photos from your phone's camera roll.
Amazon Kindle Scribe
An e-reader can give you access to millions of books without needing storage for bookshelves. Amazon's Kindle devices are popular among eBook fans, but they lacked one crucial element of reading a book printed on paper: You couldn't leave notes or scribble in the margins. The Kindle Scribe solved that problem by offering an e-reader with an included pen and digital notebook function.
The Kindle Scribe made the 2023 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for its combination of functions. It comes in Tungsten or Metallic Jade finishes, and you can choose between 16, 32, or 64GB of internal storage. The stylus and writing function allow you to mark your e-books, highlighting favorite passages or leaving notes in the digital margins, just like you could in a paperback. You can even expand the margins if you need more room for your thoughts. If you need even more space, you can open a digital notebook and keep a virtual journal.
Samsung The Freestyle
Mobile phones let us take our favorite content anywhere we go, but sometimes you want a bigger picture. The Samsung Freestyle projector made the 2022 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for its ability to point and play, turning any wall into a big screen.
You can get the first-generation Freestyle on Amazon for $398, on sale from its usual $598 price. The Samsung shop only offers the second-generation Freestyle, which retails for $800. It's capable of automatically adjusting the focus, leveling, and more to provide the best picture possible in a wide range of settings. It can also play games without a console using Samsung's gaming hub (additional costs may apply).
Built-in speakers provide 360-degree sound, a built-in voice assistant lets you control the projector with voice commands, and it can create images between 30 inches and 100 inches. It can even run on a portable battery, so you can take your favorite movies and TV shows off the grid.
Ray-Ban Stories
Despite Google Glass coming out way back in 2014 (earlier for Glass Explorers), smart glasses have yet to really come into their own. Tech companies have yet to deliver the stylish heads-up displays we've been promised. Ray-Ban's smart glasses are about as close as you can get.
The Ray-Ban Stories made the 2022 list of Oprah's Favorite Things. They look like ordinary sunglasses, but they can play audio through Bluetooth speakers built into the frames. They can answer calls, capture photos and videos, and even translate spoken words in real time. They are, unfortunately, no longer available, but you can choose from a selection of other Ray-Ban frames that do much the same thing, including Wayfarer frames not too dissimilar from the Stories. You can choose from a variety of frame colors and even select clear lenses, lenses shaded in various colors, or transition lenses that become sunglasses when exposed to sunlight.
Bose Sleepbuds II
The rise of wireless headphones has made our lives more convenient in a lot of ways. Without wires, we're able to wear headphones to bed without the risk of getting tangled up, but over-the-ear headphones and even most earbuds can be uncomfortable when you're lying on them. Unless you sleep perfectly still, most headphones don't work well for sleep listening.
The Bose Sleepbuds II made the 2021 list of Oprah's Favorite Things because they are comfortable "even if you sleep with your ear smushed up against the pillow." They can't take calls or play music, but an accompanying app offers sleep sounds like white noise, tonal soundscapes, the sounds of nature, and noise masking designed to cover the sounds of traffic, conversation, or your partner's snoring. The Sleepbuds II case can charge the headphones up to three times before needing to be recharged itself, and you can get about 10 hours of listening on a charge, long enough to last all night. Sadly, the Sleepbuds II are no longer available.
The Mirror
Most exercise equipment takes up quite a bit of room, but The Mirror brought a gym to your home and hid in plain sight. It made the 2020 list of Oprah's Favorite Things for its ability to fold exercise into your existing space. It's a smart mirror that worked similarly to Peloton, delivering workout video content.
The Mirror is no longer available for purchase and has been absorbed under the Lululemon brand. Users who already have The Mirror can still receive content and support through Lululemon Studio and Peloton. While it was available, it came with a one-year membership to on-demand exercise classes for up to six users. After the first year, a membership cost $39 per month.
The Mirror took up minimal space at 21 inches wide, 65 inches tall, and just 1.7 inches thick. You could choose classes between 5 and 60 minutes long in more than 50 genres, with difficulty levels from beginner to expert. You could even connect with other Mirror users to work out together.