15 Of The Coolest Gadgets To Pop Up On Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things Lists

For decades, Oprah was a consistent voice on daytime television, and her endorsement continues to carry a lot of weight. She can turn books into best sellers and products into must-have gifts. In 1996, Oprah received a pair of pajamas that she loved so much she wanted to share them. She decided to give them to her entire staff, but that was only the beginning.

During a November 1996 taping, Oprah walked out on stage to the song "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music" and gifted a set of her new favorite pajamas to everyone in the audience that day. The response was so dramatically positive that it grew into a fully fledged segment each year around the holidays called Oprah's Favorite Things. It also created what has become known as the Oprah Effect — the ability to place a product on the list and turn it into a phenomenon seemingly overnight.

Oprah's favorite things continued as a yearly holiday segment from 1996 until 2010. Today, it continues as a feature in "O, The Oprah Magazine" each December. The list serves as a gift guide for many and typically includes books, self-care products, food, clothing, and gadgets. We combed through the five most recent Oprah's Favorite Things lists to find the 15 coolest gadgets Oprah recommends.