5 Crate Engines More Powerful Than Beefy Factory Motors

Whether it's General Motors, Ford, or Chrysler (now Stellantis), all three of America's big automakers have some serious V8 power in their arsenals these days. And these engines have been used to power all manner of high-performance vehicles, from track-bred Mustangs and Camaros to off-road-capable super pickups. But the cool thing is that you don't need to go out and buy a brand-new vehicle to enjoy this power.

All three automakers have extensive factory performance brands that offer OEM-quality, ready-to-run crate engine packages based on their latest and greatest V8s. They may not always come cheap, but if you've got the budget, with a few clicks of the mouse and the swipe of a credit card, you can have one of these powerful, fully warrantied engines at your door, and soon after, under the hood of your project vehicle.

Even better, these performance brands often go an extra step, adding higher horsepower, factory hot-rodded versions of these crate engines that go beyond the ones found in their production vehicles. Sometimes it's just a bit of computer tuning that gives a slight power bump over the showroom equivalent. In other cases, these engines are thoroughly modified into high-performance weapons that easily outgun anything you'll find in the regular lineup, including in high-end performance vehicles. Below, we've highlighted five different factory crate engine options from all three automakers that elevate things to a level of performance above what you'll find in their production vehicles.