What Is A Big Block Engine And How Does It Differ From Other Engines?

If you are a racing buff, gearhead, or DIY mechanic, then you're sure to have come across debates between big-block engines versus small blocks and other modern engines. Each big block engine has its own unique history, features, and applications that have fueled strong opinions among automotive enthusiasts for decades.

So, what exactly is a big block engine? It's simply an engine that occupies more space and weighs more than small block engines — longer strokes, bigger ports and valves, and larger bores, all working as one to deliver massive horsepower and torque. Right? Well, yes, but there's more to it than just physical size: Any seasoned gearhead would tell you that the key difference has more to do with the big block's displacement, which directly translates to more power and torque, especially at lower rpm.

When the Chevrolet W Series big blocks rose to fame in 1958 — most notably the special Chevrolet 427 — the idea was to deliver more grunt than what small blocks like the Chevrolet 265 and its peers were offering at the time. Ford joined the game with its MEL (Mercury Edsel Lincoln) and FE series in the same year and the 385 series in 1968. And Chrysler wasn't far behind either, with its B and RB big block engines also debuting in 1958 and 1959, respectively. While initially designed for heavy-duty trucks and passenger cars, they also quickly became popular among American muscle car fanatics.