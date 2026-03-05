13 Niche Makita Tools (And What They're Used For)
Makita equipment is routinely praised for its innovative features and innovative technology. There are some key battery and other capabilities you'll only find on Makita tools, for instance. The Japanese toolmaker has long been a source of professional-grade solutions covering a wide range of user needs. Even though Makita didn't come out on top of our head-to-head comparison against Milwaukee and DeWalt, that doesn't make it a worse brand. In fact, there are plenty of niche tool requirements where Makita equipment offers the best, or even only, option for supporting your work. Some of Makita's unique products include coffee machines and coolers, alongside material-handling gear that's distinctly absent from other major manufacturers' catalogs.
These 13 tools aren't always Makita-exclusives, but they do provide nuanced functionality in areas outside the typical project scope of a renovator or remodeler. Some are heavy-duty solutions designed to handle concrete and layout work, while others are interesting options within widely known tool categories, like specialist grinding tools. Each one of these has an important place in the collection of certain users, but they're not typically going to feature prominently (or perhaps at all) in the casual user's arsenal.
18V LXT Cordless Rebar Cutter
Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Rebar Cutter is a tool that combines two components. Near the back end of the tool, it looks visually just like any other drill-style piece of equipment, but mounted to the front is a radical departure from the expected. Right away, it's clear that something is afoot with the added D-handle on top of the tool, and moving down toward the end you'll find the cutting unit used to shear through dense, steel rebar. It features a cutting capacity ranging from 1/8 to ¾-inch components, and the ability to cut up to 60 grade #6 rebar. The tool features a cutting blade that will chomp through 4,000 cuts before requiring a replacement. The cutting head can also rotate completely around a 360-degree axis.
The tool features an adjustable stopper that holds rebar at a precise, 90-degree angle to the tool. This creates a smooth and precise cutting action that helps keep the tool in good working order and create efficient and smooth cuts in the material. The unit is incredibly expensive, helping to secure its status as a niche tool. It's listed on Amazon for $2,599, for reference. This piece of equipment — perhaps surprisingly, due to its heavy-duty nature — operates with Makita's standard 18 volt battery packs, meaning a builder won't need to invest in additional, specialized batteries to operate the tool.
7-Inch Corded Disc Sander
Home improvers will often be keenly aware of the wide range of sanding tools available to them. Belt, orbital, and detail sanders are among some of the most common finds in this region of any brand's tool catalog, and Makita is no different. However, many toolmakers, Makita included, offer an even wider array of sanders than most. The 7-Inch Corded Disc Sander is a corded solution that operates with 7-inch discs. It produces a 900 watt output and can be used with abrasive discs, resin pads, and other accessories loaded onto the rotating element. The tool provides constant power, even under load, and features a variable speed control dial ranging from 2,500 to 4,700 RPM.
The tool operates with a soft start function and other advanced electronic controls to help preserve its durability over the long term. It also utilizes a balanced weighting design that places the motor directly behind the pad, for greater stability. The trigger features a lock-on button right next to the control, giving users the ability to control its output directly or leave it in a locked position for lengthy use.
36V LXT 9-Inch Power Cutter
Makita's 36V LXT 9-Inch Power Cutter operates with two 18V batteries and delivers extreme cutting power with the help of a 9-inch blade. It utilizes an electrical brake for safety, it can be used in indoor and outdoor environments, and doesn't have issues with maintenance like a typical gas-powered alternative does. The tool can achieve 6,600 RPM blade speeds at maximum velocity and utilizes an integrated watering system to keep the blade cool and operational for longer. Its electronic brake can stop the wheel in 4 seconds or less to add an element of safety to a jobsite and to help with faster adjustments when necessary.
This is a tool designed specifically to shear through concrete and blockwork. Users unfamiliar with the tool might think of it as an analog to the chainsaw. Its body shape is largely similar, but the cutting implement fixed at the end resembles a miter or circular saw rather than the bar and chain used to cut lumber. In addition to the break and other safety features, the tool also features an active feedback-sensing technology that turns the motor off when rotation is forced to a stop. This helps prevent kickback and bind up that can be dangerous.
9-Inch Concrete Surface Planer
The planer is a tool commonly found in woodworking shops and home improvement toolkits. Planners flatten board faces and are a critical asset for anyone working on precision tasks with wooden material. Hand planes and power tools alike feature prominently, but these are not the only kinds of planing tools you'll find on the market. One supremely niche element that delivers material flattening capabilities is the 9-Inch Concrete Surface Planer. This tool is purpose built to grind down high spots in concrete pours. Makita's solution features a corded power source to support long-lasting performance without the need to swap out battery packs.
The planer is underpinned by a 15 amp motor that delivers 6,600 RPM. The soft start technology makes initiating the tool's motor smoother and easier, minimizing the chances that it will jump out of its user's hands. It also utilizes a dust extraction shroud that helps limit the amount of concrete dust thrust up into the air as it goes about its task. This is an important safety feature, but you should always wear protective equipment when using a tool like this.
5-Inch Tuck Point Angle Grinder
Makita's 5-Inch Tuck Point Angle Grinder is a specialized grinder featuring a tuck point guard. The tool itself is a corded solution and operates almost entirely unchanged from the typical angle grinder that familiar users know and love. Even if you can often use a different tool instead of an angle grinder, this particular piece of equipment remains a go-to solution for many tasks both in the professional realm and in the hands of a DIY enthusiast.
This tuck point angle grinder is not going to be your typical cutting tool. For one, it's listed at Amazon for $368. Rather, this is a specialty unit designed for a specific purpose: the removal of mortar from the space between bricks. Old brick constructions can be demolished entirely, but in many cases the building material can be reclaimed. This offers an extended lifetime for the dense construction element and provides cheaper materials for those willing utilize salvaged products instead of new brick. Utilizing reclaimed bricks whenever possible is great for the budget and the environment, but they also add an element of personality to the project.
To remove old brick without damaging it, you'll need to tear up the elements holding a building, wall, or pathway together. The Makita tool features a 10 amp motor that delivers 11,000 RPM disc speeds, enough to remove this material. Its unique characteristic is the 5-inch tuck point guard that allows for accurate placement of the tool and protection from flying debris while it's operating.
18V LXT Deep Capacity Rebar Tying Tool
Working with rebar is a complicated and demanding task. When placing it into the support structure ahead of a concrete pour, you'll need to ensure that the steel beams remain in position as you move on to the next task: Namely, dumping gallons of heavy concrete on top of the rebar. In order to secure these support elements in place, contractors working with concrete often set small seat elements to prop rebar up to the appropriate height and lash perpendicular bars together to ensure as little movement as possible. In a large space, this can be menacingly time-consuming.
The 18V LXT Deep Capacity Rebar Tying Tool is an implement that can speed up this process significantly and save the workers' backs in the process. The tool features a maximum tying capacity of #8 by #7 rebar and a minimum rated at #4 by #4 bars. It can produce up to 5,000 ties at the lower end of the range using just one 5.0Ah battery.
The tool offers two operating modes, with single or continuous wire tying actuation, and features an easy-load design with an automatic locking mechanisms built into the wire reel component. As is the case with many other niche tools, this is not a unit that the average home improver will ever need to deploy, but it's an element that can drastically improve the working conditions of some professionals.
36V LXT Material Handling Flat Bucket
Material handling tools make up some of Makita's unique offerings that many other brands don't match. The Makita 36V LXT Material Handling Flat Bucket is a great example. It is essentially a flat wheelbarrow that runs on two 18V batteries to make motion an automated process. The tool supports a maximum load of over 660 pounds, with a 295 liter heaped capacity. It can also hold up to four LXT batteries, drawing on two at once in order to provide a continuous runtime of up to 100 minutes, when using two 6Ah batteries.
This material-handling solution offers three forward speeds with an additional reverse gear, controlled by a switch trigger on the handles. The tires are durable and ready to handle material movement needs over rough and uneven terrain. It offers a top speed of 3.1 mph and a reverse speed of 0.63 mph.
18V LXT 8-Foot Concrete Vibrator
The 18V LXT 8-Foot Concrete Vibrator is a specialty tool that is placed into freshly-poured concrete. It sinks into the slurry and is then activated, creating a vibration effect that allows air bubbles trapped within the pour to gradually rise up to the surface and escape. Anyone who's ever worked with concrete before knows that even a small amount of the stuff is immensely heavy and dense. Air does not easily escape on its own, and too much air in the mixture will introduce extremely slow curing times and threaten the structural integrity of the pour over the long term.
Home improvers working with small amounts of concrete will often account for this by smacking the nearby area with a hammer or mallet, but that's not enough to allow air to escape from a large concrete installation. The concrete vibrator is therefore an essential tool for operators working in industrial settings and on any other large tasks involving the material. The tool produces 12,500 vibrations per minute and offers a dual directional switch that allows you to hold the tool body either horizontally or vertically. It produces up to a 25-minute runtime while under load with a 3.0Ah LXT battery and comes with an 8-foot tether between the tool body the end of the vibration unit.
18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator
Inflation tools are a natural fit in many toolboxes. They're ideal for use in emergency preparation kits and to support hobby and adventures such as RVing or camping. In this regard, the 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator can be a valuable addition to a standard home improver's collection, not just as a specialized tool like many of the other niche pieces of equipment on this list. The tool offers four speed settings and comes with five nozzles to support a wide range of inflation and blowing requirements. It produces up to 55 minutes of runtime (when paired with a 6.0Ah LXT battery) and uses an inline fan design, to improve the balance of the tool.
What makes this tool interesting, alongside its usefulness as an inflator, is its capability as a blower, making this two-in-one unit can capable of surface preparation and cleaning. The unit produces blows air at up 447 mph and 69 cfm, a strong performance for its size, and comes with built-in LED lights to make your working area easier to work with.
18V LXT Cordless Grass Shear
The 18V LXT Cordless Grass Shear is a lawn care and maintenance tool that can be used across a range of cutting tasks. The tool features both a hedge trimmer blade and a grass shear attachment, allowing it to be used at ground level near tight corners, edges, and around elements like fences and mailboxes. It can also tackle unruly bush and tree growth, as well as other needs around the yard. The tool delivers over three hours of runtime when paired with a 5.0Ah battery. The 6-5/16 inch shear blade features dual cutting action, for fast and precise cutting that won't leave your grass in tatters. Both cutting accessories sport non-electrolyzed nickel-plated blades, to resist rust and staining from constant contact with growth around the yard.
This small cutting tool can be used in addition to (or even instead of) bigger tools like a multi-attachment power head or even a string trimmer. You may still want to use both of these tools for larger cutting tasks, but the grass shear offers superior efficiency when dealing with small areas and tight spaces, and better precision when the small details count the most.
18V LXT Cordless 9-Inch Drywall Sander
A drywall sander is a specialized surface preparation tool with a lengthy arm between the control element and the sanding head. The 18V LXT Cordless 9-Inch Drywall Sander features an adjustable extension pipe that reaches up to 16-½ inches, to support sanding all the way up to the ceiling and down to the ground without having to stretch or bend. The swiveling head flexes easily, meaning you won't have to get yourself into a specific position in order to use the tool. It's also a cordless model that's unencumbered by wires.
The variable speed control allows for adjustments between 1,000 and 1,800 RPM, and the tool runs with a 9-inch sanding disc. It features an integrated dust port that allows you to link up with a shop vac for better dust management. It also offers a shroud around the outside of the sanding head to keep some of the debris contained at the point of contact, for better suction through your attached vacuum. This is a surface preparation tool that makes managing the cleanup after a drywall installation easier, allowing you to move onto plastering and other finishing touches sooner.
40V Max XGT 15-Inch Dethatcher/Scarifier
The 40V Max XGT 15-Inch Dethatcher/Scarifier is a severely underappreciated tool which you might not have known existed. It provides the ability to remove overgrown thatch layers from your yard and deliver fresh airflow into the soil layer beneath without damaging the grass above. Many tools of this ilk run on corded power, but this is a cordless unit that provides enhanced mobility for users who have a large plot of land. It features an auto-switching, two-bay battery system that can double the runtime by moving on to the second power pack when the first reaches its limit. As a cordless electric tool, it doesn't produce exhaust fumes and won't require oil or gas. It also avoids the use of the infamous pull start system, allowing you to simply initiate the tool and get working.
The unit features an adjustment dial that locks in the working depth and a grass catcher bag that attaches to the back, to hold up to 1.4 bushels of grass. It features a toolless folding handle that allows you to store it neatly in your garage between uses, and offers an IPX4 weather resistant design.
5-Inch Dry Masonry Saw
The 5-Inch Dry Masonry Saw is a heavy duty cutting solution designed to work with the densest materials you'll encounter on the jobsite. This is a tool purpose-built for cutting stone and tile, including materials like granite. It can also handle brick and concrete, offering a precise cut in any of these demanding materials. The saw works with a 5-inch blade and operates on corded power. It produces 12,200 rpm to shear right through even the densest material and features a transparent upper guard to help improve visibility as you work through a cut.
The saw is also compatible with a guide rail, for even greater precision in your cutting. This makes it an ideal solution when cutting stone for applications like countertops or other similar finish products. This is another tool on this list that can be a valuable addition for some of the more adventurous DIYers, offering support for stone walkway installations, bathroom remodels, stone veneer construction, and more.