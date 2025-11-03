13 Makita Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who dabble heavily in the world of DIY often find lots of interesting and unique jobs to add to their ever longer to-do list. Since moving into my own home, I've rewired a significant portion of the home's electrified "guts" within the walls and under the floor boards, and tackled numerous wall constructions, repairs, and alterations. Installing attic flooring, laying a brand new lawn in the back yard, and much more have all come across my plate.

Admittedly, I'm not normally a Makita tool user. The only piece of Makita equipment I've used regularly is my father-in-law's corded sheet sander — which I must say is a fantastic tool. Even so, I'm fairly familiar with the brand. The technology that goes into Makita products is remarkable, and the brand often delivers high performance equipment that features premium functionality and novel technological upgrades. Its batteries also feature Makita's Star Protection Computer Controls that helps manage tools under extreme loads.

Makita also makes a few unique tools. Some of the Makita-specific options include fun additions like a microwave or coffee maker. Makita is an innovator and therefore offers a great tool platform for DIYers needing both broad and niche tool options to get the job done. No matter the kind of improvement you're digging into, these Makita tools can be a real game-changer in your pursuit of a more personalized and comfortable living space.