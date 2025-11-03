13 Makita Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Those who dabble heavily in the world of DIY often find lots of interesting and unique jobs to add to their ever longer to-do list. Since moving into my own home, I've rewired a significant portion of the home's electrified "guts" within the walls and under the floor boards, and tackled numerous wall constructions, repairs, and alterations. Installing attic flooring, laying a brand new lawn in the back yard, and much more have all come across my plate.
Admittedly, I'm not normally a Makita tool user. The only piece of Makita equipment I've used regularly is my father-in-law's corded sheet sander — which I must say is a fantastic tool. Even so, I'm fairly familiar with the brand. The technology that goes into Makita products is remarkable, and the brand often delivers high performance equipment that features premium functionality and novel technological upgrades. Its batteries also feature Makita's Star Protection Computer Controls that helps manage tools under extreme loads.
Makita also makes a few unique tools. Some of the Makita-specific options include fun additions like a microwave or coffee maker. Makita is an innovator and therefore offers a great tool platform for DIYers needing both broad and niche tool options to get the job done. No matter the kind of improvement you're digging into, these Makita tools can be a real game-changer in your pursuit of a more personalized and comfortable living space.
7-Inch/9-Inch Concrete Surface Planer
A tool many DIY home improvers might not be aware of is Makita's 7-Inch/9-Inch Concrete Surface Planer with Dust Extraction Shroud. Planers, sanders, and other surface finishing tools might be familiar, but a concrete planer isn't likely to be high up on a list of generalist must-haves. Anyone pouring new concrete for a shop floor, garage, or even a pad to support backyard living amenities can get important use out of this concrete surface planer. The tool features a 15 amp motor that generates up to 6,600 RPM. The tool is essential in flattening and scraping off imperfection in a poured concrete feature. Driveways, garage floors, and many other installations that will ultimately remain a visible and tactile component of some part of your home can be improved upon significantly with the help of this kind of finishing tool.
The planer is a compact power solution featuring an adjustable loop handle. The motor also features a soft start function. However, perhaps the most important addition to this tool is the dust extraction shroud. Anyone who has ever worked with concrete before knows that it can get messy in a hurry. This is true for wet concrete during the pour stage and clean up tasks after it has dried and cured. The dust shroud allows you to limit concrete debris that's thrown up into the air, protecting your health and wellbeing while reducing the amount of cleanup work required.
18V LXT 6,000 RPM Autofeed Screwdriver
The Makita 18V LXT 6,000 RPM Autofeed Screwdriver looks like a weapon you'd find in Star Wars. However, it's a real piece of equipment and can make a surprisingly valuable impact on your home improvement tasks. In many cases, building even simple installations requires a considerable amount of fasteners. More to the point, if you're constructing something even remotely large it can be quite the hassle driving screws into workpieces. Holding the screw, your tool, and material often demands a helper. This autofeed screwdriver removes the need for an extra arm by merging the fastener holding task and powered screwdriver into one unit. The tool also features a push drive technology that allows you to keep the unit engaged without holding onto the trigger. The motor kicks into gear and starts driving a screw when it is pressed against your workpiece, making the task vastly easier to accomplish.
The tool weighs 4.9 pounds and can drive up to 2,250 screws on a single battery charge (when paired with an LXT 5.0Ah battery), making it a device you can use without much hassle over a lengthy day of work. The tool automatically feeds new screws each time you drive one, making this a tool you can operate with one hand. Any kind of major build can benefit dramatically from the addition of this solution.
14-Inch Cut-Off Saw
The 14-Inch Cut-Off Saw with Tool-less Wheel Change is a corded cutting solution with plenty of important features baked into the build. The tool is underpinned by a 15 amp motor that delivers 3,800 RPM blade speeds. This allows it to cut up to 5-inch round and 4 by 7⅝-inch rectangular stock. The large abrasive wheel is housed within an external shroud that captures sparks and debris. This creates an added layer of safety for the operator. The tool also features a wheel change functionality that doesn't require wrenches or other additional support tools. The result is a cutting implement that can be replaced quickly to minimize downtime when tackling large projects.
It weighs roughly 38 pounds and is constructed with a slim profile for portability, even as a larger cutting tool. It also adds a locking pin into the mix to close down on the cutting disc for more secure transport and storage. The cut-off saw can also support up to 45-degree mitered cuts with three total adjustment stops to support a range of needs.
36V LXT Dump Bucket Material Handler
The 36V LXT Dump Bucket Material Handler is a fantastic example of a technological leap forward for a tool many probably think incapable of being improved upon. Residential renovators may not know that alternatives to the humble wheelbarrow are available, but once you recognize the options out there, it's hard to go back to manual material moving tools, especially when projects call for significant volumes of equipment, aggregates, or lumber.
The dump bucket can run for up to 100 minutes per charge and operates with two 18V LXT batteries at a time with space for four stored on board. It can carry a maximum load of over 660 pounds and operates with three forward speeds and a reverse gear with a variable speed control trigger to manage changing requirements on the fly. The heavy duty front wheels allow the tool to navigate difficult terrain or changes in slope. This material moving solution can be a game changer for bulk work carrying inside a project space or as a material handling solution for external groundskeeping or hard landscaping requirements.
Quiet Series ½ Horsepower, 1 Gallon Air Compressor/18 Gauge Brad Nailer Combo Kit
The Quiet Series ½-Horsepower, 1-Gallon Air Compressor/18 Gauge Brad Nailer Combo Kit is a combination purchase that can make a lasting impact in numerous job areas. The kit comes with a brad nailer ideal for installing cabinetry, finish trim work, and other elements around the house. A nailer provides precise, powerful fastener driving force that makes building just about anything a breeze. This model weighs 2.9 pounds and can drive 18 gauge brad nails between ⅝-inch and 2-inch lengths through both hard and soft woods.
The air compressor is the star of the show in this conversation, though. The unit weighs 27.6 pounds, making it easy to move when necessary. It also runs quiet, outputting just 58 dB to make it suitable for use indoors or over extended periods without the threat of ear injury to users and others in the vicinity. It's built with a roll cage for added durability and doesn't require oil. The air compressor delivers 135 PSI max pressure from the ½-horsepower induction motor. The nailer is a great addition for installation work, but an air compressor opens up many new possibilities for your tool collection going forward.
18V LXT Cut-Out Saw
Not every installation project follows the same workflow. Sometimes, you'll cut channels and holes in your components before installing them, but the opposite is equally useful at times. Whether you're building something completely new or altering an existing feature in or around your home, There's always going to be a need to cut material that's already attached to the wall, hanging from the roofing element, or otherwise. The 18V LXT Cut-Out Saw is an ideal cutting solution that can help support this need. It's designed specifically to cut openings in boards and other workpieces that are already installed. The tool features a short ¼-inch stroke with an adjustable blade depth that lets you lock in the exact cutting dimensions you require.
The cut-out saw is operated with a variable speed motor delivering a range from 0-6,000 SPM. It features a comfortable grip and a rubberized overmold to help make the tool more comfortable to operate. The clear dust box allows for visual feedback. It's also finished off with a non-marring plastic base cover that prevents the tool from damaging finished surfaces.
40V Max XGT 15-Inch Dethatcher/Scarifier Kit
Working outside in the yard can be a tricky and sometimes demanding task. There are numerous outdoor power tools that can help set you on a path to success in your landscaping journey. A piece of equipment that often flies under the radar is naturally one found in Makita's catalog (interestingly, Ryobi, another Japanese toolmaker, offers a similar tool).
The 40V Max XGT 15-Inch Dethatcher/Scarifier Kit offers a 2-in-1 design giving you the ability to de-thatch your lawn and scarify it without having to buy and maintain two separate tools. Lots of homeowners won't be familiar with these processes so the value isn't immediately obvious. Getting down to the brass tacks, these tools allow for greater root and soil health in your yard. Over time, your lawn develops a thatch layer that is essentially a buildup of dead growth. Some thatch is important, but too much can result in a lawn that doesn't properly utilize its nutrients and can ultimately start to turn brown and die.
Scarification is the process of cutting into the soil, aerating it in the process. This Makita tool is a battery operated system, so you won't have to drag around unwieldy cords as you move across your lawn. It features an auto-switching, two-bay battery system to extend usage and the handle folds down without additional tool requirements for easy storage. The grass catcher holds up to 1.4 bushels and the motor delivers a reel speed of 3,200 RPM.
18V LXT 2,500 RPM Drywall Screwdriver
If you are installing new drywall in a basement, attic, or really anywhere else in your home, the Makita 18V LXT 2,500 RPM Drywall Screwdriver is a solution worth exploring. Drywall screwdrivers may not be a top-of-mind tool for most users, but this solution is immensely valuable in its niche area. The tool is underpinned by a brushless motor that delivers a variable speed ranging up to 2,500 RPM and delivers high torque to confidently drive screws through drywall boards and into backing studs. The drywall screwdriver features a depth-adjustable nose piece so you can accurately work through a variety of drywall hanging needs, both with thicker components and slim drywall boards.
This tool offers a lock-on mode that allows the motor to kick in when pressure is detected on the engaged fastener. Sticking a new screw onto the screwdriver and then simply pressing it into your board allows for easy operation that can support solo installation, even when working with full drywall sheets. This isn't a tool that every renovator will need but for those working with even moderate drywall installation tasks it can be a genuine game changer.
18V LXT Multi-Surface Scanner
Among Makita's technology-focused offerings the 18V LXT Multi-Surface Scanner with Interlocking Storage Case provides an important safety-conscious approach to handling numerous renovation and installation tasks. This tool comes with a storage case that can be added to your existing stack of Makita equipment, and it performs a uniquely important function in the build up to any work you might do in cavity walls. The tool can identify material embedded in walls up to 7 inches deep, giving you a diagnostic solution that doesn't require cutting an access hole.
The scanner can identify nails, wooden joists or beams, electrical wire, and more, offering expanded knowledge when cutting away material or drilling into a wall to install supports to hang something. The last thing you want to do is drill straight into live electrical wires or weaken a stud, after all. This tool allows you to gain a better sense of the area you're working with while preventing the need to engage in additional steps that damage the surface, and it's compatible with hollow block, concrete, drywall, and wood surfaces.
12V CXT 3⅜-Inch Tile/Glass Saw
Homeowners doing their own flooring installation don't always have the equipment necessary, especially when working with tile. Investing in a tile-cutting saw comes with the territory for most DIY installers, since tile isn't a flooring material you'll frequently be replacing. From personal experience, I've engaged in a huge variety of renovation projects, but haven't yet torn up tile and replaced it (though laying new kitchen tile is on my to-do list this winter).
Tile cutting tools come in a range of styles and sizes. A handheld option that can make a big impact is the 12V CXT 3⅜-Inch Tile/Glass Saw. This tool features a 3⅜-inch blade that can perform cuts with a maximum depth of 1 inch. It delivers a blade speed of 1,600 RPM for powerful and accurate cuts, offering plenty of coverage for any kind of tile work you'll engage in. The tool also features a bevel action that allows for 45-degree cuts. The tool weighs 4.2 pounds and is just over 12 inches long, making it easy to maneuver and manage. The saw also features an integrated lubrication bottle to support wet cutting needs. This saw is capable of slicing through both tile and glass, giving you the ability to work on other needs like a greenhouse project or home-built windows for your tool shed.
18V LXT Sub-Compact 11/16-Inch SDS-Plus Rotary hammer
SDS drills are a common sight in many DIY kits. The tool plays big brother to the standard combi-drill that many users will frequently break out to support routine project needs. In many examples of the tool, you'll be subjected to hulking weights, big, bulky tool bodies that aren't particularly easy to manage, and in many cases, a corded power source that further limits mobility. The Makita 18V LXT Sub-Compact 11/16-Inch SDS-Plus Rotary hammer flips the script on all these issues.
Unlike the similar inclusion on our list of less-known high-tech Makita products, this sub-compact tool is cordless. It's also incredibly light, weighing 4.6 pounds (with a battery attached). That makes it similar in its weight profile to a typical drill. The tool doesn't feature a hammer-only mode, which is admittedly a big setback for some users (I'd include myself in that category). However, for typical drill users, the lightweight, mobile tool is a big step up. It delivers 680 RPM of rotational speed with a variable trigger, and 0.88 lb-ft of torque with a hammer action running up to 4,800 beats per minute to support heavy drilling through dense concrete or block without issue.
18V LXT ⅜ x 21-Inch Detail Belt Sander
Of all the sanding tools you might want in your toolkit the Makita 18V LXT ⅜ x 21-Inch Detail Belt Sander is perhaps one of the most obscure. Palm sanders, detail sanders, and lots of other power tools in this subsection of the tool universe are easily identifiable and widely available from Makita and numerous other brands. Niche sanding equipment is a little different.
This tool features belt-driven sanding power that's often reserved for high intensity workloads. However, The ⅜-inch wide belt is obviously not prepared to handle big material finishing tasks. Instead, this tool provides extended reach into recessed areas and fine sanding power in corners, curves, and beyond.
The tool features a 160-degree pivoting arm and side handle that delivers precision control through just about any sanding task you might tackle. It's a good fit for detail work on small automotive parts, oddly shaped spindle work in a staircase, and other, similar difficulties that a standard sander just can't accommodate. The tool features a variable speed control ranging from 1,960 to 5,600 feet per minute. It also includes an LED light that lines up with the angle of the sanding arm to shed additional illumination directly on the workpiece you are tackling.
18V LXT ½-Inch Right Angle Drill
A right angle drill is a tool that provides heavy drilling power and high torque output. The 18V LXT ½-Inch Right Angle Drill features ½-inch keyed chuck and a variable speed brushless motor with two drive settings. These offer up to 450 RPM and 1,400 RPM. The tool can drill up to 5-inch hole saw cut outs without breaking a sweat and offers extreme runtime, rated at 105 1½-inch holes per charge. The tool weighs 7.6 pounds, and features a slim barrel design with an ergonomic top handle to reduce fatigue.
This is not an installation driver. Instead, this tool brings aggressive drilling power that is essential when cutting holes in studs to support plumbing or wiring. It's a tool that can support the installation of backing plates through an exterior wall for decking or roof installation, and provides a valuable physical build quality that makes drilling straight down through floorboards or other material a bit easier.