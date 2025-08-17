Ryobi 18V Dethatcher/Aerator: What To Know Before You Buy

On the Ryobi website, the 18V Dethatcher/Aerator has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 70 reviewers. As of writing, over 90% have given it above 4 stars, so you're likely going to be in good hands with it. In particular, owners said that they enjoyed how it's lightweight and has an adjustable height. Since it's a cordless option, there were a lot of positive reviews calling it an upgrade from corded machines.

While users also mentioned liking that it had a reasonably long battery life, there were also comments about how they're hoping for a 40V model in the future. After all, Ryobi has introduced over a dozen new tools that run on this particular battery system in 2025 alone, including other yard maintenance tools like hedge trimmers, self-propelled mowers, and chainsaws. While comparable to their gas counterparts, they avoid the pitfalls of similar gas-powered models like the smell and noise.

Among its happy customers, owners mentioned using it on everything from small lawns, as well as pre-seeding and fertilizing. However, there have been a couple of reviews saying it has limited power and has a tendency to struggle with thatching. In addition, a user said that its attachment quality left much to be desired. While not a dealbreaker, another user also shared that they would have loved having a bigger bag to reduce the clean up time.