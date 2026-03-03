3 Of The Most Powerful Non-American Fighter Jets In Service Today

The United States military has some of the most powerful fighter jets in service today. Jets like the F-22 Raptor output 70,000 pounds of thrust and can comfortably fly at twice the speed of sound. The F-15E Strike Eagle outputs over 50,000 pounds and can fly at Mach 2.5.

But what about outside of the United States? European and Asian countries have beefy air forces, too. This list is limited to fighter jets. If it were all military planes, the list would be full of cargo planes and refueling aircraft. Those planes are cool in their own right. But a C-17 Globemaster III probably won't be all that helpful in a missile-to-missile or gun-to-gun fight, big engines or not.