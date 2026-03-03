3 Of The Most Powerful Non-American Fighter Jets In Service Today
The United States military has some of the most powerful fighter jets in service today. Jets like the F-22 Raptor output 70,000 pounds of thrust and can comfortably fly at twice the speed of sound. The F-15E Strike Eagle outputs over 50,000 pounds and can fly at Mach 2.5.
But what about outside of the United States? European and Asian countries have beefy air forces, too. This list is limited to fighter jets. If it were all military planes, the list would be full of cargo planes and refueling aircraft. Those planes are cool in their own right. But a C-17 Globemaster III probably won't be all that helpful in a missile-to-missile or gun-to-gun fight, big engines or not.
Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback
This list could be entirely variations of the Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker, given its potent twin-engine design and long service life. However, we will focus on the Sukhoi's biggest family member, the Su-34 "Fullback."
The Fullback is huge, measuring 81.3 feet long and hitting a maximum takeoff weight of 97,223 pounds, more than twice the takeoff weight of an F-16. As such, it needs a lot of power to move. Its two Saturn turbofan engines throw out just under 62,000 pounds of thrust.
That power allows the Sukhoi to reach a top speed of 1,180 miles per hour. Its primary role in the Russian Air Force is to act as a fighter-bomber, meaning that it's best suited for ground targets. However, it's still equipped with a 30mm autocannon for fights against other aircraft.
Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon
Much has been said about the Chengdu J-20 "Mighty Dragon" that's currently serving with the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force. It's a delta wing stealth fighter powered by two WS-10B turbofan engines that, with the afterburners ignited, push out a combined 66,000 pounds of thrust.
It's meant to compete with fighters like the F-22 and F-35, given its stealthy capabilities. It has a top speed of Mach 2, putting it in league with its American and European counterparts.
Reportedly, the J-20 is a missile fighter, as it does not appear to have a main gun, according to the United States Army. Instead, it relies on air-to-air missiles. Forgoing a main gun seems like a detriment, but it helps reduce the J-20's weight and heat signature.
Based on available information, the J-20 has not seen any jet-to-jet combat as of 2026. It joins the F-22 Raptor in that regard.
Sukhoi Su-57 Felon
The Sukhoi Su-57 "Felon" is the Russian counterpart to the F-22 and J-20. Although instead of a delta-wing design like the J-20, the Su-57 looks like a combination of a Su-27 and an F-22 with its own stealthy flair.
It uses a pair of Saturn engines with a combined 62,600 pounds of thrust, giving it a top speed of Mach 2. It's also reportedly capable of doing a "Cobra" maneuver. Armament-wise, it's much more conventional. It houses a 30mm autocannon for dogfights and is capable of carrying air-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and laser-guided bombs.
Ukrainian drone attacks have targeted parked Su-57s on runways. PBS reports that the Russian Air Force is hesitant about full deployment of the stealth fighter, given not only Ukraine's combat abilities, but the reportedly low numbers of the jet in active service.