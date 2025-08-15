The C-17 Globemaster III's Unique Ability That Makes It Fly Like A Fighter Jet

The C-17 Globemaster III is one of several aircraft the United States has that can deploy all four of its thrust reversers in flight. It's a tactic called a reverse-idle descent, and it's something no other cargo jet is certified to do. By pitching the nose down steeply and redirecting engine exhaust forward and upward, the Globemaster III can drop from 30,000 feet to 5,000 feet in just two minutes without over-speeding.

Most aircraft rely on gravity and idle power to descend. The Globemaster III throws 135,000 pounds of thrust into reverse mid-air, using its thrust reverser buckets to redirect exhaust 135 degrees forward and upward, creating drag and allowing it to fall up to 15,000 feet per minute while still maintaining full control. It's a controlled dive that can swing G-forces from 0 to 1.4 G-forces in mere seconds.

Most Commercial jets and military transports simply don't have the structural protections or control systems to pull this off. The Globemaster III was designed from day one to descend like a fighter while carrying cargo the size of a tank.