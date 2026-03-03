5 Of The Most Affordable Classic Cars You Can Own, According To The Data

One of the great things about buying or owning a classic car is that the umbrella of classic cars is always expanding. As each year passes, a whole new batch of potential classics emerges, evolving from simple used cars into possible collector's items, or into something rarer and more interesting than your typical second hand vehicle.

Even as eras change and new favorites emerge, those older, more established classics remain, and they can be more affordable to buy and own than you might imagine. As almost everything else, the value of a classic car is driven by supply and demand. A car that's both rare and highly desirable will be more expensive, but rarity has never been the only factor in making a good classic car.

In fact, there are many popular classic cars that remain affordable to purchase and, crucially, affordable to own. This is thanks to things like large production numbers, generally stout mechanicals, and easy-to-source parts. In most cases, that ownership experience is made even easier by having vast communities where information and advice are easy to come by. With this in mind, we've looked at the data and rounded up five of the most affordable classics out there right now, with a specific focus on established, well-known models.