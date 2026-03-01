12 Niche Fireball Tool Products (And What They're Used For)

Tool makers and sellers usually have all of the ordinary equipment you need for most basic jobs, everything from hammers and drivers to saws and other hardware. On top of that, they often have a selection of more niche products you might not be familiar with.

Fireball Tool in particular is known for selling inventive equipment designed with welding and metalworking in mind. Company founder Jason Marburger started his career as a welder and ran up against the limitations of existing metalworking tools, many of which were designed for woodworking and co-opted for metalworking. Those tools worked but not as well as they could have, so Marburger set out to make tools specifically with metalworking in mind. That meant being made of tougher materials and incorporating some unique design elements.

Marburger's first product was a welding square designed to accept strong metalworking clamps and align materials before welding. Before long, his welding squares became popular enough that Marburger streamlined the production process and started selling them under the Fireball Tool brand. Today, the company has grown to offer a wide range of tools, primarily geared toward welding and metal work. You'll find squares, clamps, and grinding wheels, but you'll also find a collection of more less common products. Here are 12 niche Fireball Tool products and what they do.