12 Things You're Likely Using Wrong In Your Car

Probably one of the most common sightings on long road trips, aside from the incredible views on the road –- a passenger reclining their seat and kicking their feet onto the dashboard to relax. Movies have made us believe that it does feel liberating, but this seemingly innocuous decision is one of the dangerous things you can do inside a moving vehicle. It may make you feel comfortable — stretching your legs while the driver takes you for a ride — but the dashboard isn't a footrest.

Apart from the infotainment system, AC vents, and all of your favorite accessories, a dashboard also houses the passenger side airbags. These are designed to deploy with explosive force in a fraction of a second during a collision to protect the passengers. If your feet are resting on the dashboard when an accident occurs, the force from which the airbags get deployed will launch your knees directly into your face, a scenario that you don't want to imagine. This could result in severe fractures to the legs, pelvis, and facial bones.

To understand the real-world implications, the Michigan Auto Law firmly advises against this practice and states that injuries sustained by having your feet on the dash "can be far more extensive and complicated than injuries caused by a crash alone." In all, the safest place for a passenger's feet is always flat on the floorboard.