Why So Many New Cars Are Switching From Manual To Electric Parking Brakes

More cars are switching from manual parking brakes using a pull-up lever to the electrical type requiring the touch of a button. The proof is in the latest edition of the CarGurus U.K. Manual Handbrake Report, released in 2024. First released in 2018, the Car Gurus report has documented the steady decline of cable-operated manual handbrakes in new cars during the intervening years. From 2018, when only 37% of new cars were equipped with manual parking brakes, the percentage has dropped to a low of 8% in 2024. The vast majority of new cars now come equipped with what is known as EPB, which stands for Electric Parking Brake or Electronic Parking Brake. There are some good reasons and some not-so-good reasons for the switch from manual to electric parking brakes.

One major benefit of EPB is its ease of use, especially for those who may have a limited amount of upper body strength. Instead of having to pull up on a manual brake lever, a simple finger's push or lift of the brake button can set or release the parking brake. With EPB, electric motors push against the brake pads and engage the parking brake. An EPB system can also be integrated into other vehicle functions, such as its ability to disengage when you step on the gas, engage the clutch, or use the hill-holder feature. This aspect of EPB makes the bad parking habit that can warp your brake rotors unlikely. EPB also frees more space on the center console for things like larger cupholders.