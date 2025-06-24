What Does EPB Stand For? The Automotive Tech Acronym, Explained

When the first parking brake was made, it was a safety device that was created to give vehicles an extra sense of security when parked. Parking brakes, also known as emergency brakes, are typically found as pull levers near the vehicle's shifter or can be found as small pull handles near the steering wheel or shifter. Though they may look different across brands, every vehicle you see has an emergency brake system installed.

Introduced as a secondary brake for vehicles parked on hills and slopes, parking brakes were originally controlled by a wire routed to the rear brakes. When the parking brake lever was pulled, the wire would engage the rear brakes to make sure the vehicle would stay still if the normal brakes were to fail.

Electronic parking brakes, also referred to by the acronym EPB, eliminate the need for the driver to pull a lever attached to a wire and make the process much simpler. All drivers need to do to engage an electronic parking brake is to push a button, which is typically located near the steering wheel or the center column next to the shifter. There are two different types of electronic parking brakes: the first is a combination of a mechanical actuator underneath the vehicle and an electric motor, and the second involves a gear train mated to the brake caliper and an electric motor.