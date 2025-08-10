5 Cars With The Coolest Dashboards Displays

For better or worse, displays are dominating car dashboards today. It's even turned into a contest between automakers. Mercedes-Benz's Hyperscreen puts three massive screens in a 56-inch (diagonal) curved piece of glass. GM's application in the Cadillac Escalade IQ? Fifty-five inches.

Yes, they look hi-tech, but not exactly cool. See, screens are super cheap today. Want proof? The $225 Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone has a massive 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display. In that sense, utilizing ever-larger displays seems like a lazy move. Instead of designing a unique dashboard, automakers now cram as much screen real estate as possible into cabins to wow buyers.

But this wasn't always the case. Dashboard displays have been present in the automotive landscape for quite some time, and not for the reasons they are used today. Heck, they were present when GPS tracking wasn't even a thing. Why? Because they were different. Unique. They tried to convey information in a completely different manner than analog dials. And in this piece, we'll highlight five cars we think have the coolest dashboard displays. Coolness isn't exactly measurable, but we are confident that these sci-fi designs will capture your attention, maybe even thrill you. Time to take a closer peek!