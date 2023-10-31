Why Subaru's 1985 XT Was Actually Better Than You Remember

The Subaru XT, produced from 1985 to 1991, was a total oddball from a brand that had pretty much only made sensible sedans and wagons (the quirky BRAT, notwithstanding) until that point. The WRX STI wouldn't come out until 2002, and true oddities like the Subaru Baja pickup wouldn't see the showroom until 2003.

It was a futuristic sports coupe that was available with all-wheel drive and a turbocharger to boot. What's not to like? Subaru's current lineup of more off-road focused cars, don't have the same wild charm as the XT. It was startlingly advanced for the mid 1980s, given the aforementioned all-wheel drive system, and it was equipped with what Subaru called a "Cybrid Power Steering" unit. Instead of relying solely on hydraulics or the driver's arm strength to steer, the XT used an electric motor to carry the burden of turning the wheels.

Then, there was the aerodynamics. According to Subaru, the XT had a drag coefficient (quantifying how much air resistance a car generates when its moving — lower is better) of 0.29, the lowest of any production car at the time. For comparison, a Bugatti Chiron has a drag coefficient of 0.38. The XT's shovel-like silhouette is actually functional. During fuel-economy tests in 1985, Motorweek was able to achieve 29 miles per gallon.