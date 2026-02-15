The Best Used Cars To Buy In February 2026, According To Consumer Reports

The past few years have marked a turning point for the automotive industry as a whole, with new car prices skyrocketing and vehicles growing more technologically advanced and bloated by the year. The days of cheap, basic transportation are waning, with many vehicles being retired for 2026 including the most inexpensive car sold in America, the Nissan Versa. Sedans, coupes, and hatchbacks alike are all seeing the end of the road, yet many remain popular on the blossoming used market. And now, with so many no longer in showrooms, it's likely that used market will only expand and prices continue to climb — but that comes with the benefit of being spoiled for choice.

Whether it's a more specific vehicle type like a smaller budget car or something less technologically-reliant while still feeling modern, the used car lot is often the way to go these days, especially if you're operating on a budget or intend to outright purchase the car. Coupled with staggering depreciation rates for certain vehicle types like luxury cars and EVs, it pretty much seals the deal, no pun intended. Now for the real question, though — which is the best for your specific needs?

In this article, we'll discuss a diverse array of cars based on body types and budgets, taking into account the different needs of various customer bases. All of these vehicles are rated as number one within their respective categories on Consumer Reports, an accredited automotive journal specializing in comprehensive reviews of all sorts of vehicles. Let's jump into it, starting from the least to most expensive and why they excel.