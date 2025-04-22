These 4 Common Mistakes Could Ruin Your Engine

In today's era of engineering and scientific advancement, modern car engines have come a long way from their predecessors, and are more reliable than ever before. However, they're certainly not indestructible — especially when subjected to the bad habits of drivers. While most car owners believe they are taking good care of their vehicles, even a few small mistakes can lead to rather expensive repairs or outright engine failure over time.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there are many damaging behaviors that seem genuinely harmless on the surface, but their compounding effects can wreak havoc under the hood. Something as simple as skipping an oil change or letting your engine idle too long can wear away crucial engine components. Failing to do routine vehicle maintenance is one of the fastest ways to cut down the lifespan of your engine.

Whether you're an everyday commuter or you barely drive your car, these common mistakes are worth looking into before they cause serious issues. Below, we break down a few bad habits that could be destroying your engine without you even realizing it — and the necessary actions to avoid them.