6 New Milwaukee Tools To Add To Your Collection In 2026
When Milwaukee Tool was first founded over 100 years ago, it introduced a new tool to the market — the first-of-its-kind portable, one-handed ¼-inch drill. A quarter-century later, the company introduced the first right-angle drill and two years after that unveiled the Sawzall, the world's first portable electric hacksaw. Milwaukee continued to innovate long after that and each year brings new products from the professional-grade tool manufacturer.
Last year, Milwaukee tools released in 2025 included a new subcompact 12V drill and a cordless stick transfer pump, among others. This year is no different and Milwaukee has already announced all kinds of different tools and products coming out in 2026. These include everything from new Packout accessories and safety gear to new power and hand tools. Milwaukee's M12 and M18 power systems, which already include hundreds of tools and devices, are both expanding with new items.
Some products are upgraded models of previous Milwaukee tools, while others are completely new to the company's catalog. Since they cover a range of trades, like electrical, mechanical, carpentry, and construction, there's a good chance at least one of these new tools will be a useful addition to your toolbox, whether you're a professional or a DIYer who likes to have the newest gear packed with the latest technology. Here are six new Milwaukee tools coming out in 2026 that are worth a spot in your toolbox.
M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet
Milwaukee is adding another tool to its collection of motorized ratchets — the M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (3059-20). Like current Milwaukee electric ratchets on the market, it's part of the brand's M12 power system, so it's lighter and more compact than many 18V power tools. This makes it more portable and easier to use in tight spaces.
But this newest mechanic's tool differentiates itself from other M12 ratchets with three features that users may find worth upgrading for. Its extended reach also allows more effective use in harder-to-reach engines, such as deep in an engine well, giving users greater control while reducing slippage that can cause you to frustratingly — and painfully — scrape your knuckles. The second advantage the tool has over previous models is that it can deliver even greater rotational force than the Milwaukee electric ratchet with the most torque that's currently available.
Powered by a brushless motor paired with a battery isolation system, the M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet can generate up to 70 lb-ft of max torque and application speeds up to 400 rpm. The device also features a first-of-its-kind modular trigger cap that enables users to switch between different button or paddle trigger configurations for more personalized control. A contoured grip also improves comfort, while an integrated LED work light and optimized forward-reverse shuttle address inconveniences ratchet users typically come across while working.
2-piece 10-inch Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set
Milwaukee may be better known for its power tools and professional-grade equipment, but plenty of tradespeople and DIYers are fans of the brand's hand tools. One of the new Milwaukee products coming out in 2026 that isn't a power tool is the 2-piece 10-inch Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set (model MT200-2L). Whether you're replacing old drivers or looking to keep some spares in your car or kitchen drawer, the simple tools can be used in all kinds of applications around the house or jobsite. Both narrow and ten inches long, the drivers offer more range for use in harder-to-reach areas.
The set includes one #2 Phillips-head (MT204) and one ¼-inch cabinet driver (MT214), with visible identification markings on each. While they may not have many bells or whistles, they come with Milwaukee's reputation for premium quality and durability. The heads are designed to precisely connect with screws to prevent stripping and are equipped with laser-etched tips that reduce slippage.
Each driver is constructed from high-strength, boron-infused steel and the handle sports a cushioned grip for more comfortable use. A convenient lanyard hole is built into the handle to easily hang the tool from a belt or hook. Milwaukee touts that all parts are made in America with U.S.-sourced materials and the set comes with a lifetime guarantee from the brand.
M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Circular Saw with One-Key
Carpenters and woodworkers who rely on Milwaukee power tools will be pleased to hear that one of the new products coming out this year is the M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Circular Saw with One-Key (product 2835-20). Milwaukee says the tool is "the most powerful and fastest cutting cordless circular saw on the market," as it uses a brushless motor and is able to deliver up to 6,000 rpm under load. The saw is compatible with any of Milwaukee's advanced M18 RedLithium batteries, including the beefy M18 RedLithium Forge HD 12 Ah model, which has enough juice for the tool to make 750 cuts per charge.
In addition to raw power, the M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Circular Saw with One-Key is packed with additional features, including Milwaukee's Vaclink wireless dust control system, which can be paired with compatible extractors, and advanced kickback protection that will automatically cut power to the saw when kickback is detected. Milwaukee also built in multiple features that, according to the company, were inspired directly by user feedback. These include an integrated LED worklight, electric blade brake, rafter hook, and a shoe and guards made entirely of magnesium.
The M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Circular Saw also comes equipped with Milwaukee's One-Key system, which allows Bluetooth connectivity for easy tracking and inventory management. When paired with the free companion app, One-Key makes it easier to organize your personal collection, though contractors can take advantage of the technology by assigning the saw to specific employees or workspaces, enabling workers to sign the tool in and out, and keeping records of tool use. Milwaukee's new cordless saw comes with a durable, sharp 7-¼-inch 24T Thick Kerf Framing Circular Saw Blade and is backed by the company's limited power tool warranty.
Digital GFCI Receptacle Tester and Voltage Detector with LED
Some of the new Milwaukee products coming in 2026 that you should know about include several new electrical testers, like the Digital GFCI Receptacle Tester and Voltage Detector with LED (model 3211-20). A ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) can be a life-saving safety feature, as it will immediately cut power if it detects electricity being diverted to another source (like water or, worse, a human body). That's why it's a good idea to test and confirm a GFCI is working.
The Milwaukee GFCI Receptacle Tester plugs right into an electrical outlet and has a top-facing display screen. It uses LED indicators to tell you whether or not the GFCI is working correctly and can identify several faulty wiring conditions: hot and ground reversed, hot and neutral reversed, open hot, open neutral, and open ground. The Milwaukee GFCI Receptacle Tester can be bought separately or as part of a kit that includes the brand's new Voltage Detector.
Milwaukee has offered voltage detectors before, but its next-generation model can detect a very wide range — between 50 and 1,000 volts AC — making it useful for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Powered by two AAA batteries, the detector will display a red LED and play a sound to indicate voltage. It's also equipped with a separate, independently operable work light and is certified with the industry's highest CAT IV safety rating. A variant model without the included work light will also be available later this year, which can also be bundled with Milwaukee's new GFCI Receptacle Tester, as will a more versatile Dual Range Voltage Detector (model 3208-20) equipped with two range settings: 12V – 49V AC and 50V – 1000V AC.
M18 Fuel SDS Max Rotary Hammer with One-Key
At this year's World of Concrete expo, several new Milwaukee construction tools and products coming out in 2026 were announced, including heavy-duty equipment like demolition hammers. While the average homeowner may not need a jackhammer in their garage, another new Milwaukee tool — the M18 Fuel SDS Max Rotary Hammer with One-Key — could come in handy for users looking to break up smaller surfaces, remove tiles, or drill holes for pipes, anchors, and rebar.
Two different sizes will be available — the M18 Fuel 1 9/16-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer with One-Key (model 2917-20) and M18 Fuel 1 ¾-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer with One-Key (model 2718-20). Both will also have optional bundles available that include an M18/M12 Rapid Charger and two M18 RedLithium Forge HD 12.0 Batteries. Each tool utilizes a brushless motor and works in two different modes — rotary hammer or hammer only. Also, each comes equipped with Milwaukee's One-Key Bluetooth tracking technology and a 5-year limited warranty.
There are some differences between the tools, however, including power. The M18 Fuel 1 9/16-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer can deliver up to 6 ft-lbs of impact energy and 3,300 bpm, as well as up to 488 rpm. The M18 Fuel 1 ¾-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer delivers more impact energy — 8.1 ft-lbs — but less maximum rpm (380) and blows per minute (2,900). It also weighs over five pounds more than the 1 9/16-inch model. The tools sport slightly different ways to protect users during bind-ups. The 1 9/16-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer uses enhanced kickback control that uses sensors to detect bind-ups, while the 1 ¾-inch uses an e-clutch.