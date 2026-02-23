12 Cheap Alternatives To Expensive DeWalt Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt's prominence in the marketplace extends to both its hand tools and powered options, but its prowess in tool building also leads to a problem for many prospective buyers: the brand's tools are expensive. Naturally, when considering a professional-level tool (which DeWalt units generally are), buyers pay a premium for higher quality features, durability, and more. But DeWalt tools don't always stand head and shoulders above the pack. In fact, there are some DeWalt tools that buyers suggest steering clear of thanks to recalls, poor design choices, or simply missing the mark on the tool's intended purpose.
Still more tools in the DeWalt catalog offer great user experiences, but not necessarily better ones than alternatives in the marketplace available at much lower prices. These 12 alternatives to staple DeWalt tools give the yellow and black toolmaker a run for its money. Each one provides a pricing advantage while matching or even surpassing the functional value of the DeWalt model. Each one has also been reviewed by at least 100 buyers, with average review scores of at least 4 stars.
Hercules 20V ½-Inch Ultra Torque Impact Wrench
The Hercules 20V ½-Inch Ultra Torque Impact Wrench is a tremendous force producer that can hold its own in numerous heavy duty environments. The tool is available from Harbor Freight for $190, featuring a price tag that's roughly $100 cheaper than a similar DeWalt model. The tool has received an average rating 4.9 stars across 424 reviews, and it has amassed a 99% customer recommendation rate as well. The tool features three speed ranges with a maximum of 1,600 RPM, underpinned by a variable speed trigger. It also utilizes an auto-tighten mode to safeguard against accidental over tightening when installing fasteners. The same can be said for its auto shutoff function that prevents total removal when loosening bolts. The tool's all metal gear construction is a welcome addition that enhances its durability across demanding workplace settings.
This tool's most direct DeWalt competitor is the 20 Volt Max XR ½-Inch Impact Wrench. It's listed at Acme Tools for $300 before a 10% off coupon at checkout. The DeWalt model offers 1,030 lb-ft of max fastening torque with a breakaway torque ceiling of 1,400 lb-ft. In contrast the Hercules model delivers a slight reduction in fastening capacity at an even 1,000 lb-ft but offers an improved 1,500 lb-ft of breakaway force.
Ridgid 18V 3-by-18-Inch Belt Sander
Ridgid is known as a high value contractor-grade power tool brand. The brand is owned by Emerson Electric, but is sold primarily by Home Depot. It offers plenty of quality tools, but the 18V 3-by-18-Inch Belt Sander is a great option to focus on for this comparison. Available from Amazon for $107 and Home Depot for $115, the tool has racked up an impressive reputation from buyers. At Amazon, it has received a 4.4 star average rating from 135 reviewers, and at Home Depot the tool has received 1,787 reviews with a 4.5 star average. A belt sander is a great addition to any collection of sanding tools you likely already have in your garage. This tool allows for fast material removal across surface area, although it is not the right option for precise, detail work.
The tool's price tag is dwarfed by the lowest advertised for DeWalt's 20V Max Belt Sander. The DeWalt model is listed at Amazon for $249, and even higher elsewhere. In contrast, Home Depot also offers a kit variant of the Ridgid model for the same price. The only real difference between the two tools is the belt size. DeWalt features a 3-by-21-inch belt that's a bit longer than Ridgid's specs. Even so, for more than half off the list price this small sacrifice in overall speed is frequently worth it to buyers looking for a great deal.
Vevor 850W Corded Drywall Sander
The Vevor 850W Corded Drywall Sander is listed on Amazon for $95, but there's also an 800W model priced at $65 to consider. The tool has a 4.2 star average rating from 126 buyers and delivers sanding speeds ranging up to 1,750 RPM. It offers a telescoping handle and integrated dust collection elements with a removable collection bag for convenient management of the debris spray.
This is a corded model, and therefore doesn't compare as neatly to the DeWalt 20V alternative as some other options. However, Vevor is an innovative brand with plenty of nifty gadgets worth investing in, according to its users. The tool features an LED strip light for improved visual feedback and the essential ability to reach all the way to the top or bottom of a wall without requiring the user to bend or stretch. The seven speed settings offer plenty of variation for handling a range of needs, and the tool uses 225-millimeter (roughly 9-inch) sandpaper discs.
Things get even more interesting when comparing the tool to DeWalt's cordless option, which retails for $463 at Amazon and more elsewhere. It's a bare tool, contrasting with the kit setup of the Vevor model, and uses a variable speed dial. It doesn't come with dust extraction equipment, but is compatible with accessory products to achieve this end.
Quinn ½-Inch Drive Digital Torque Wrench
Harbor Freight carries many quality tools for mechanics and other professionals. The outlet frequently delivers a welcome blend of quality craftsmanship and financial value, and the Quinn ½-Inch Drive Digital Torque Wrench is a solid example of this. Listed for $180 at Harbor Freight compared to a DeWalt alternative's $249 price tag at Amazon, the Quinn model offers the same maximum torque rating with a nice discount and a 4.6 star average rating from 718 buyers. 94% of customers at Harbor Freight also recommend the torque wrench to others, as well.
This model features a ½-inch drive with a 72-tooth ratchet mechanism. It can store up to nine preset torque thresholds to ensure correct tightening across a range of needs for any one project without additional setup work in between fastening tasks. It can provide feedback in five different units of measurement with a range between 12.5 and 250 lb-ft of torque. The wrench is accurate to within 3% in its clockwise direction and comes with a molded storage case for safekeeping when not in use.
Skil 10-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw
The Skil 10-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw provides largely the same experience as DeWalt's 20V Max XR model. Skil's saw is a corded option, but it comes in at roughly half the price of the DeWalt model, for $279 on Amazon compared to a discounted DeWalt price of $520 at Acme Tools. With a corded tool, you'll have a bit less mobility, but also all day functionality without having to worry about managing battery charge. Both tools feature a 10-inch blade, while the compound action of the Skil saw provides smoother cutting capabilities with a wider board acceptance, offering the capacity to cut 2x12 lumber at 90 degrees.
The Skil model enjoys a 4.6 star average rating from 2,155 reviews. It features four positive stops in its dual-bevel positions, measured at 48 and 45 degrees to the left and zero and 45 degrees to the right. Moving along its flat plane, the saw also features 11 positive stops at common angle markers in both directions. The miter saw also helps with cutting accuracy by creating an LED shadow line where the blade will bite into a board for faster lineup ability.
Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt Compact 18 Gauge Brad Nailer Kit
Metabo HPT (formerly Hitachi Power Tools) isn't quite as a visible a brand as DeWalt, but it provides solid user experiences across its catalog, as well as an extremely lengthy warranty policy on its Lithium Ion power tools. The brand offers numerous tools worth exploring, but the 18V MultiVolt Compact 18 Gauge Brad Nailer Kit is a particularly valuable solution. It's available at Amazon for $167 and compares directly to the DeWalt 20V Max XR model listed at Acme Tools for $399. The Metabo HPT unit can drive brad nails ranging from ⅝-inch to 2 inches and delivers up to 700 nails per charge. The DeWalt alternative extends this range a bit, offering up to 2⅛-inch nails, but it doesn't have an associated volume figure.
The two tools weigh in almost identically, with the DeWalt model just inching out the smaller build at 5.3 pounds to Metabo HPT's 5.5 pounds. However, the DeWalt tool is nearly an inch longer. In addition to the tool's significant price reduction over its competitor, the tool also gets rave reviews from buyers, with a 4.7 star average rating across 687 reviews.
Arrow HT50 Heavy Duty Hammer Tacker
The hammer tacker is rarely a very expensive tool, but DeWalt's model comes in at a notably higher price point than it probably should. The unit is listed for $41 at Amazon, yet a different arguably much better alternative is also listed on the site for notably less. The hammer tacker is the professional user's answer to the classic staple gun, it's faster, easier to manage, and features an inline body construction that can also be simpler to store in your toolbox or on a toolbelt. Without a doubt, Arrow is the standard bearer among tools in this arena, and the Arrow HT50 Heavy Duty Hammer Tacker is available from Amazon for $34. Both tackers can handle the same range of 5/16, ⅜, and ½-inch staples. DeWalt's tool can load up to 500 staples while the Arrow model accommodates "two full strips."
The Arrow hammer tacker has received a 4.6 star average rating from 1,475 buyers, which frankly isn't surprising. A tool that's widely considered at the top of the pack and selling for a discount when compared to other competent (but not Arrow-brand) models is an easy selection to make. The tool is hardened in a 1,500-degree furnace for enhanced durability and features chrome steel construction.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 5-Inch Variable Speed Dual Action Polisher
Ryobi power tools are a quality option often geared toward more casual home improvers. Professionals tend to shy away from them, but the brand's range of tools and features, alongside notably lower prices in many instances, make it an interesting option to consider nonetheless. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 5-Inch Variable Speed Dual Action Polisher is a worthwhile alternative to its DeWalt competitor in this regard. The tool is available on Ryobi's website for $159, and at Home Depot for $143. Across the two platforms, it has received a 4.7 star average from 86 reviewers and a 4.4 star average rating from 386 reviewers, respectively. It's also listed at Amazon as a kit option with a 4.4 star rating from 39 buyers, but it's not currently available directly from the eCommerce outlet.
The tool uses a variable speed dial to offer a range between 3,000 and 7,500 OPM and includes non-marring bumpers on the tool body to protect cars and other workpieces you're polishing or buffing. The tool compares directly to a DeWalt 20V Max XR model listed at Amazon for $199. The DeWalt tool features its own variable speed control, but clocks in much lower, with a range of 800 to 2,200 RPM.
Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool
Pocket multi-tools are frequently sought after as an everyday carry solution that can handle numerous snafus a user might encounter. The basic layout includes tools like pliers, a blade, scissors, and a screwdriver, but many introduce dozens or more individual inclusions. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool is a Harbor Freight brand, available from the Harbor Freight web store and at its physical retail locations. It's listed for $30 and compares directly to the vaunted Leatherman Wave Plus, retailing for $130 at Leatherman's site. The New York Times' Wirecutter goes a step further, calling it better than the Leatherman tool.
This comparison makes the DeWalt 12-in-1 Multi-Tool seem a bit less up to the task than first glance might suggest. The DeWalt model is available at Amazon for $50, and features fewer total tools than the Gordon option alongside a lesser review score. Gordon's 20-tool pocket solution has earned a 4.5 star average rating from 562 buyers with a 90% recommendation rate. It's built with a stainless steel body and tool construction and utilizes tool locks to keep each piece in place when not needed. It also operates with a one-handed blade deployment mechanism for ease of use.
Amazon Basics 201-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
Amazon Basics might come as a surprise when considering brands that can go toe to toe with DeWalt, but it's hard to look past the value and the comprehensiveness of the Amazon Basics 201-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set. It's available, naturally, from Amazon for a ludicrous price of $54. There are virtually no comparable products at this intersection of pricing and expansive versatility. The nearest DeWalt alternative is listed at Amazon for four times the price at $205, and it actually offers a slightly smaller count at 192 pieces.
The Amazon Basics kit has garnered significantly gaudy reviews from buyers, lending an air of credibility to its value. From 12,669 buyers, it features a 4.7 star average rating. The kit is constructed with chrome vanadium steel, the same underlying forging alloy used to build other, notably high quality solutions in the hand tool arena. The kit includes the three standard drive sizes with a wide range of both metric and SAE sockets. For such a reasonable price, buyers in need of good gear on a budget likely can't go wrong with this selection.
Bauer 20V Variable Speed Grease Gun
The typical home improver isn't likely to need a grease gun, but it can be a valuable addition for working with heavy metal components, large vehicles, and many other applications. If you come across a need to add this tool to your collection, an inexpensive model may serve your needs far better than sticking with a brand you rely on for most cordless power tool tasks. The DeWalt 20V Max unit retails for $319 at Acme Tools. But Harbor Freight shoppers can find the Bauer 20V Variable Speed Grease Gun for $130, saving a significant amount of money while still bringing a quality tool into their collection.
The Bauer model offers a variable speed trigger with an application speed ranging up to 5 ounces per minute with a 10,000 PSI output. It works with a 36-inch anti-kink hose and includes an LED light to help make otherwise-difficult lubrication tasks simpler. It also offers a shoulder strap and non-marring feet to expand the comfortable range of use it provides. 455 reviewers have given it a 4.8 star average rating with 98% of buyers recommending it to others.
Hercules 20V Cordless Heat Gun
The Hercules 20V Cordless Heat Gun is available from Harbor Freight for just $40. That's a major steal compared to the DeWalt 20V Max model, listed at Amazon for $129. The price difference is staggering, and the user experience is fairly similar. DeWalt's offering heats to 990 degrees Fahrenheit and delivers up to 42 minutes of runtime. The Hercules offering doesn't specify its runtime, but provides a maximum temperature output of 905 degrees Fahrenheit. It heats up in just 5 seconds thanks to a ceramic heating element (compared to DeWalt's nearly 6 minute heating time to its threshold temperature). The heating technology also provides for a 35% reduction in size compared to a corded model.
Both units come with nozzle accessories, lock-on switches, and other features like an LED light. The DeWalt model is slightly lighter, but both are just a hair over 1 pound, and the Hercules heat gun is shorter, at 6.5 inches long compared to the DeWalt gun's 7.3-inch length. Rounding things out, the unit has received a 4.1 star average rating from 186 buyers at Harbor Freight.
Methodology
All of these tools have received a 4 star average rating of better from users. At least 100 total reviews have been tallied for each one, as well. All of the tools listed are cheaper than the DeWalt option, with some coming in at significant price cuts. Many deliver similar user experiences while some add additional kit elements or features into the mix while still providing a better price.