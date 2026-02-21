What Does $100 Buy From Ryobi Vs. DeWalt?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If we have $100 to spend on DIY-quality tools we'll likely get the most bang for our buck by shopping among competitive prosumer brands like Ryobi or DeWalt. While Lowe's doesn't sell Ryobi tools, you'll have to decide whether you should buy DeWalt tools at Lowe's or Home Depot. With cash in our pocket we'll head to the orange big-box home improvement store to do our shopping, since Home Depot outshines Lowe's with its affordable selection of power tools, which includes offerings from both of our target brands.

Inside Home Depot, or online, we can peruse a variety of items from both brands, including some new Ryobi products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools. To narrow our options and focus our energy, we can filter the online search results at Home Depot by brand and only look at items priced between $50 and $100. However, that strategy returns 303 DeWalt products and 399 from Ryobi.