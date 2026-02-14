Should You Buy DeWalt Tools At Home Depot Or Lowe's?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt is one of the biggest tool brands out there, so it's no surprise that there are multiple places one can buy from its catalogue. While you should think twice about buying DeWalt from Amazon, other large and accessible places to build a DeWalt collection like Home Depot and Lowe's are worth a browse, at least. If you decide to buy and only want to stick with one of these stores, though, you surely want to know if one store is better than the other. In reality, this is a pretty subjective matter that only individual customers can decide the answer to.
At the end of the day, Home Depot and Lowe's do cover a lot of the same ground for all DeWalt shoppers. Home Depot and Lowe's both routinely run DeWalt sales, you can shop from both either online or in-store, they carry a wide assortment of tools, and they're trusted, authentic DeWalt retailers, so the risk of getting a counterfeit tool is basically nonexistent.
Not to mention, DeWalt tool warranties are available through both Home Depot and Lowe's alike in case of faults. However, digging a bit deeper into the aforementioned selection, tool price points, and promotions, among other aspects, their differences become apparent. Despite some similarities between them, shopping for DeWalt at Home Depot and Lowe's are two different experiences. Here are the major areas where they diverge so you can determine which store is the best for you.
Where buying DeWalt at Home Depot and Lowe's differs
The big way Home Depot stands out from Lowe's is the tool and battery catalogue. More specifically, Home Depot carries the DeWalt FlexVolt line of tools and batteries while Lowe's doesn't. Also, Home Depot has a significantly wider and varied selection of DeWalt tool kits compared to what Lowe's has to offer. Home Depot is also the place between the two to shop for larger or heavier-duty items, like lawn mowers or DeWalt chainsaws, which aren't available through Lowe's. Home Depot also has more locations, at roughly 2,330 to Lowe's 1,740, so odds are you're closer to the former than the latter.
Of course, this discussion is incomplete without covering the non-sale price point of each tool. In some cases, like with the 20V MAX XR cordless drill, Lowe's is cheaper at $239 compared to the $259 price at Home Depot. Meanwhile, the tables turn with the 20V MAX XR battery and charger kit, which is a $289 Home Depot buy, versus $299 at Lowe's, so one store isn't decisively cheaper to shop at than the other. With that said, sometimes Lowe's will include gifts with purchase on specific DeWalt tools that Home Depot doesn't for the same price, though these are typically limited-time promotions.
So, with all of that in mind, which is the superior DeWalt store? To some, it might be Home Depot, with its wider selection and better brick and mortar accessibility. Others might prefer the simplicity of the Lowe's DeWalt selection and the potential for free gifts. So long as you're getting what you need, paying what you're comfortable with, and getting your DeWalt tools hassle-free online or in-store, though, you've made the right choice.
How we got here
Reaching this conclusion about whether one should buy their DeWalt tools from Home Depot or Lowe's started with finding the areas where the two stores offer similar experiences and set them aside. While their overlap is needed to paint a full picture of each, in this context, it's more important to focus on how the stores are different for DeWalt buyers and what they each do or don't offer.
From there, we dug into each store's DeWalt offerings. Tool selection and price are the two biggest areas where they diverge, and given their importance to shoppers, both were explored thoroughly. It was key to know what tools and kits each store sells, how their prices compare, and what buyer perks one might find. As stated, though, at the end of the day, the matter of which is the right choice comes down to one's individual wants and needs from their DeWalt shopping experience.