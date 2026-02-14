Should You Buy DeWalt Tools At Home Depot Or Lowe's?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is one of the biggest tool brands out there, so it's no surprise that there are multiple places one can buy from its catalogue. While you should think twice about buying DeWalt from Amazon, other large and accessible places to build a DeWalt collection like Home Depot and Lowe's are worth a browse, at least. If you decide to buy and only want to stick with one of these stores, though, you surely want to know if one store is better than the other. In reality, this is a pretty subjective matter that only individual customers can decide the answer to.

At the end of the day, Home Depot and Lowe's do cover a lot of the same ground for all DeWalt shoppers. Home Depot and Lowe's both routinely run DeWalt sales, you can shop from both either online or in-store, they carry a wide assortment of tools, and they're trusted, authentic DeWalt retailers, so the risk of getting a counterfeit tool is basically nonexistent.

Not to mention, DeWalt tool warranties are available through both Home Depot and Lowe's alike in case of faults. However, digging a bit deeper into the aforementioned selection, tool price points, and promotions, among other aspects, their differences become apparent. Despite some similarities between them, shopping for DeWalt at Home Depot and Lowe's are two different experiences. Here are the major areas where they diverge so you can determine which store is the best for you.