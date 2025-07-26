No, Lowe's Does Not Carry DeWalt Chainsaws - Here's Where You Can Buy Them

You'll want to know about DeWalt's battery system before you consider investing in DeWalt tools, including any of its chainsaws. DeWalt chainsaws come as either 20V or 60V battery powered systems. Most DeWalt 60V chainsaw models feature "Flexvolt" battery technology which allows the battery to power either 20V or 60V chainsaws. There's also a corded electric version that features a 15-amp motor and comes with an 18-inch guide bar. The drawback to the electric model is that you'll be tied to the nearest electrical outlet by an extension cord.

The lineup of DeWalt chainsaws includes a variety of designs. The most significant difference between them is the placement of the handle in relation to the saw chain/guide bar and how the battery is mounted. Some have top-mounted handles, while others have handles mounted at the rear. Those models typically have handles that are somewhat parallel to the guide bar and batteries that mount to the side of the saw. Another common design, referred to as "Pruning Chainsaws," have an angled relationship between the handle and guide bar with a battery mounted at the rear of the handle.

The final difference is the variety of guide bar lengths. We've already mentioned the compact 8-inch and powerful 14-inch guide bar top handle models. In addition to those, there are models with 10-, 12-, 16-, 18-, and 20-inch guide bar lengths.