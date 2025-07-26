No, Lowe's Does Not Carry DeWalt Chainsaws - Here's Where You Can Buy Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When walking through Lowe's, perusing the aisles filled with DeWalt tools, you might be surprised to learn that you won't find a DeWalt chainsaw. We can understand there are reasons why Lowe's doesn't sell Milwaukee Tools, but with all the DeWalt tools on the shelves, it's odd the chainsaw is missing. We can find evidence of a DeWalt 40-volt 16-inch chainsaw that was previously listed for sale on Lowe's website. However, it clearly states that "this item is no longer sold on Lowes.com."
The good news is that there are plenty of places to buy DeWalt chainsaws other than Lowe's. If you prefer the big box store experience, The Home Depot has you covered. The Home Depot carries an assortment of DeWalt chainsaws with 20V or 60V power and guide bar lengths ranging from 8-inch up to 20 inches. "Tool-only" model prices start at $189.00 for a 20V MAX 8-inch pruning saw and go up to $549.00 for the Flexvolt 60V MAX 14-inch top handle chainsaw. Other retailers carry DeWalt chainsaws as well. You could choose to purchase one from Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, or online at Amazon.
What are the differences between DeWalt's chainsaws?
You'll want to know about DeWalt's battery system before you consider investing in DeWalt tools, including any of its chainsaws. DeWalt chainsaws come as either 20V or 60V battery powered systems. Most DeWalt 60V chainsaw models feature "Flexvolt" battery technology which allows the battery to power either 20V or 60V chainsaws. There's also a corded electric version that features a 15-amp motor and comes with an 18-inch guide bar. The drawback to the electric model is that you'll be tied to the nearest electrical outlet by an extension cord.
The lineup of DeWalt chainsaws includes a variety of designs. The most significant difference between them is the placement of the handle in relation to the saw chain/guide bar and how the battery is mounted. Some have top-mounted handles, while others have handles mounted at the rear. Those models typically have handles that are somewhat parallel to the guide bar and batteries that mount to the side of the saw. Another common design, referred to as "Pruning Chainsaws," have an angled relationship between the handle and guide bar with a battery mounted at the rear of the handle.
The final difference is the variety of guide bar lengths. We've already mentioned the compact 8-inch and powerful 14-inch guide bar top handle models. In addition to those, there are models with 10-, 12-, 16-, 18-, and 20-inch guide bar lengths.