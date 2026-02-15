3 Home Depot Finds That Outshine Lowe's In Price And Quality

Lowe's and Home Depot are just two of the stores that offer tool rental services. I have personal experience with Home Depot's rental counter because it was the closest place available to rent a mini excavator on a sub-zero New Year's Eve morning to repair a waterline break at my house. However, I haven't used Lowe's rental services.

On that day, there was a Lowe's that might have been closer, but it didn't have a rental department, which is one of the things that makes Home Depot's rental service better: it's available in more locations. For example, while there are several Lowe's stores within 50 miles of northeast Oklahoma, the nearest Lowe's with a rental department is in Farmington, Missouri, over 300 miles away, according to the Lowe's store finder.

Both stores offer a wide variety of tools and equipment for construction, lawn care, portable power, painting, and floor care. While we didn't compare prices and specs of every rental product, many of the items were of similar quality with nearly identical prices and terms. One specific equipment rental category where Home Depot outshines Lowe's is skid steers.

Lowe's lists a single model, a John Deere Wheeled Skid Steer 318G, on its website. It comes on a trailer and has a combined weight of 8,842 pounds, requiring a ¾-ton or larger pickup equipped with a 2-5/16-inch trailer hitch ball to tow it. Lowe's rental fees range from $284 for four hours to $379 for 24 hours and $1,137 for a full week. Home Depot rents a similar machine for a few dollars less, but really outshines Lowe's with its selection of seven skid steer classes offering both wheeled and tracked versions, plus two more mini skid steer options.