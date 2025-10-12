Which Power Tool Battery Line Has The Largest Tool Selection To Choose From?
Imagine you're a new homeowner and you're standing at the hardware store looking for a simple cordless drill to handle some DIY projects around the house. On the shelves, you'll probably find many other tools that you didn't know you needed, including a wide selection of trimmers, impact drivers, flashlights, or blowers. If you think you might ultimately be investing in quite a few tools, it might be worthwhile to purchase a battery system, which each of the major tool brands offer. These battery systems work with various tools from a brand, so you don't have to keep buying new batteries with each new tool purchase.
Before you commit to a battery system, however, you'll probably want to figure out how many tools you're getting access to with your purchase. Makita, which has several different battery lines, wins the title for most tools in one individual system. Its 18-volt LXT battery line offers more than 350 compatible options, with many of them using technology exclusive to Makita tools. While this includes standard gear like drills and saws, this system also powers things like coffee makers, coolers, and hot water kettles.
Makita has the most, but other brands aren't far behind
Makita has the most compatible tools that go with a single battery line, but its competitors still have a wide selection of tools to accompany their battery systems as well. Ryobi has over 300 tools compatible with its 18-volt One+ line, including the standard fare of tools but also things like a bug zapper and a Bluetooth speaker. It's also worth keeping in mind that, while Makita has the upper hand on its competitors with quantity, Ryobi has the advantage of typically being priced more competitively.
DeWalt also offers over 300 offerings compatible with its 20-volt Max system, with the brand stocking new tools at stores like Home Depot regularly. In general, DeWalt tools tend to be marketed more toward professionals compared to some of the brand's competitors. While it may not have the most tools operating with its battery system, it has some very specific ones that people working in relevant industries could find useful, like the 20-volt Max-powered remote-controlled line laser kit.
In comparison, Milwaukee's 18-volt M18 line has more than 250 tools that are compatible with it. Still, the battery system works with several niche tools like the M18 Hammervac, which mounts to compatible rotary hammers to suck up dust. It's probably not something the everyday DIYer will be purchasing, but it may be something that makes the battery system more appealing to people who work with masonry.