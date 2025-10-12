Which Power Tool Battery Line Has The Largest Tool Selection To Choose From?

Makita has the most compatible tools that go with a single battery line, but its competitors still have a wide selection of tools to accompany their battery systems as well. Ryobi has over 300 tools compatible with its 18-volt One+ line, including the standard fare of tools but also things like a bug zapper and a Bluetooth speaker. It's also worth keeping in mind that, while Makita has the upper hand on its competitors with quantity, Ryobi has the advantage of typically being priced more competitively.

DeWalt also offers over 300 offerings compatible with its 20-volt Max system, with the brand stocking new tools at stores like Home Depot regularly. In general, DeWalt tools tend to be marketed more toward professionals compared to some of the brand's competitors. While it may not have the most tools operating with its battery system, it has some very specific ones that people working in relevant industries could find useful, like the 20-volt Max-powered remote-controlled line laser kit.

In comparison, Milwaukee's 18-volt M18 line has more than 250 tools that are compatible with it. Still, the battery system works with several niche tools like the M18 Hammervac, which mounts to compatible rotary hammers to suck up dust. It's probably not something the everyday DIYer will be purchasing, but it may be something that makes the battery system more appealing to people who work with masonry.