4 Ford Crate Engines You Can Find For Under $4,000

Ford is one of the biggest car markers in the world, and its V8 engines are arguably some of the biggest reasons why people love them. Whether it be a Coyote 5-liter V8, a Boss 429, or a Ford 427 FE, there are plenty of great Ford V8 engines to choose from. Even in the six-cylinder world, engines like the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 from the new Ford GT or the iconic V6 from the modern-classic Noble M400 have all etched their places in the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.

In most cases, if you want any of these engines, you will have to shell out dozens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy the cars that come with them. Even if you scour the internet for crate iterations, they can still set you back for more than what a fairly used mainstream Ford model. However, if you want a blue-oval beating heart under your hood without paying big bucks, here are four Ford crate engines you can find under $4,000.