4 Ford Crate Engines You Can Find For Under $4,000
Ford is one of the biggest car markers in the world, and its V8 engines are arguably some of the biggest reasons why people love them. Whether it be a Coyote 5-liter V8, a Boss 429, or a Ford 427 FE, there are plenty of great Ford V8 engines to choose from. Even in the six-cylinder world, engines like the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 from the new Ford GT or the iconic V6 from the modern-classic Noble M400 have all etched their places in the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.
In most cases, if you want any of these engines, you will have to shell out dozens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy the cars that come with them. Even if you scour the internet for crate iterations, they can still set you back for more than what a fairly used mainstream Ford model. However, if you want a blue-oval beating heart under your hood without paying big bucks, here are four Ford crate engines you can find under $4,000.
Ford 5-liter 302 stock long block – $3,998.99
The Ford 5-liter 302 is one of a few affordable Ford engines that deliver impressive performance, and for just under $4,000 at Summit Racing, it can be yours. The 302 Windsor family of Ford's V8 engines traces its roots back to the 1960s, most notably the 1986 Ford Mustang, the Ford F100 from the 1970s, and Ford Falcon from the 1960s. If you are after a classic restomod, and looking for a relatively affordable engine to power it, this could be it.
With a fully rebuilt long-block, it's a very good option for turn-key hot rod projects. This package is based on the 1980/86 Ford 302, meaning that, from the box, it offers 240 horsepower. Specifically, it features a cast iron block, cast iron cylinder heads, and a carbureted manifold with included distributors, covers, spark plugs, wiring, timing cover, flexplate, and harmonic balancer.
If you hop over on Xtreme Performance, you can get a remanufactured 5-liter 302 long block without the intake, carburetor, distributor, and valve covers for $2,195 on sale. A very similar, almost fully-dressed 302 can also be had at Macro Engines, and the best part is, it is currently being sold for $1,800. Back in 2021, MotorTrend managed to push a 302 5-liter up to 500 horsepower using a combination of different mods with a nitrous system.
Ford 5.8-liter 351W Stage 2 long block – $2,400
Another budget-friendly option for blue-oval enthusiasts is a Stage 2 Ford 5.8-liter 351W that can be had at Macro Engines for $2,400. From a dollar-per-power ratio, it offers a substantial increase of torque and power over the 302. This specific package includes a cast-iron block and heads, hydraulic roller cam, carbureted intake manifold, distributor, valve covers, timing cover, oil pan, water pump, harmonic balancer, and flexplate, ready for installation.
It does not include a carburetor, throttle body, spark plugs, spark plug wires, flywheel, air cleaner, computer, or the wiring harness. Compared to the 302 we mentioned above, it's not as fully-dressed. At Xtreme Performance, a 351W can be had for $2,195, but it is more tailored towards reliability since it uses upgraded factory-style internals and a precision remanufactured block.
The Ford Torino, the 1970s Ford Thunderbird, and the DeTomaso Pantera are some of the coolest cars equipped with Ford's 351 V8 engine. If you are a fan of tuning and extracting maximum power from an engine, the 351W can be pushed to insane levels. The Neomustang YouTube channel recently covered a stock block 351W at 1,000 horsepower, while MotorTrend even wrote a piece on how you can push your 351W above the 500 horsepower mark without swapping out the crank or rods.
Ford 4.6-liter VEGE long block DFD8 – $3,022
If you want a more modern Ford V8 long block engine that can still be had for under $4,000, you can get it from X Factor Motorsports for $3,022. The package includes a cast-iron block, aluminum heads, oil pan, timing cover, internal engine balance, and an oil pump with gasket, making it a fully assembled remanufactured long block ready to serve as the foundation for a build. That said, this specific offering does not include an intake manifold, carburetor or throttle body, distributor, valve covers, or the water pump.
The harmonic balancer, flexplate or flywheel, air cleaner, spark plugs and wires, computer, or harness are also not included. If you hop over to JEGS, you can also find an ATK DFD8 4.6-liter for $3,586.03. However, the difference is that the ATK DFD8 uses a three-valve aluminum block from the 2005 to 2008 Mustang GT. On the other hand, the VEGE DFD8 is a 2-valve cast-iron long block geared toward budget builds and earlier modular applications.
Ford's models powered by the 4.6-liter V8 include the 1992 to 2011 Crown Victoria, the 1993-1998 Lincoln Mark VIII, and the 1996-2014 Ford Mustang (among other models). Tuning-wise, this engine can be pushed above 1,000 horsepower. MotorTrend also covered a 4.6‑liter V8 build that ran 19.4 psi of boost, which was enough for the engine to produce over 1,000 horsepower.
Ford 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 long block – $3,986
If you want the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, although it is difficult, these long blocks can sometimes be found under $4,000. At Reman Engine, you can find a remanufactured 2012 Ford F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost long block for $3,986 delivered. This package includes a fully remanufactured long block with crankshaft, connecting rods, new rod bearings, pistons and rings, camshaft and timing chain, cylinder heads with all required machining, new valves, keepers, springs, seals, rocker arms, pushrods, lifters, a full gasket set, and a new oil pump.
You can also find a 3.5-liter EcoBoost at Vaz Auto Solutions for $3,299, but it is not a fully remanufactured engine. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost can be found in pretty much anything from a Ford Transit van, a Ford Flex, a police Ford Explorer, the F-150, and the aforementioned Ford GT. It has become a staple Ford engine and that means there is enough aftermarket support out there to take it to the max.
Therefore, if you've been wondering how far you can push the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, it's safe to say that, with proper tuning, it can be raised to by about 100 horsepower with just basic mods. With a complete tune, the EcoBoost 3.5 can also be pushed above 1,000 horsepower.