Every Ford Model Powered By The 4.6L V8 Engine

Ford's first regular production overhead-cam V8 engine proved to be a rousing success for the company. As the times were changing heading into '90s while technology evolved at a fever pitch, Ford had to do something with its 30-year-old V8 engine design. Needing a new engine with updated technology that would continue to deliver on the promises of power, affordability, and durability Ford engines were known for, a robust but simple overhead design was chosen.

Dubbed "Modular" for the manufacturing technique that made it cheap and easy to make alterations to the block while maintaining the same basic structure, the new 4.6-liter V8 debuted in the 1991 Lincoln Town Car. Ford had entered a new era in terms of engine development as it headed towards the new millennium. Now with several decades having passed since the introduction of this pivotal engine technology, it's time to look back on the many models that received the Modular engine. This is every model powered by the Ford 4.6 Modular V8.