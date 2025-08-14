How Far Can You Push The 3.5L EcoBoost Engine? This Is How Much Power It Can Output With A Few Mods

Every motorhead dreams of squeezing a little more juice out of their engine, whether it is through simple upgrades like swapping their stock air filter for an aftermarket cold air intake or full-blown conversions and engine swaps, the intention is always the same — more power. Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 has earned a reputation for offering a balance between efficiency and power through direct injection, variable camshaft timing, and turbocharging. In fact, EcoBoost is Ford's trademark for its line of direct-injection, turbocharged V6 gasoline engines designed to offer both economy and power, hence the name.

Ford shoehorned the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine in a number of vehicles, including the Ford F-150, Raptor, and even the Ford GT. Stock, this twin-turbo V6 engine is capable of producing 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque in standard output versions, and 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque in high-output versions, such as the Ford Raptor.

If you are a gearhead, and you own a 3.5-liter EcoBoost-equipped Ford, you've probably wondered if it is possible to push the limits with basic bolt-on mods like a cold air intake, upgraded intercooler, downpipes, and a proper tune. The short answer is yes. In fact, your EcoBoost engine can get as much as 100 more horsepower without messing with the internals.