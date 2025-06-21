Does A New Air Filter Improve Your Car's Performance?

The above tests show that, for many cars, fitting a performance air filter isn't going to have any significant impact on power output on its own. Manufacturers generally design the car's OEM filter to ensure it isn't a limiting factor in performance, although there are always going to be some exceptions to the rule.

A comparison by Engineering Explained saw a marginal performance increase in a Subaru Crosstrek, with a performance filter increasing the car's power output by around 3%. The Crosstrek in question is a 2016 model, which makes 148 horsepower in stock form. A 3% increase would translate to around 152.5 horsepower. It's safe to assume that most drivers wouldn't be able to notice any significant performance difference on the road with only 4.5 horses to play with, but it is an increase nonetheless.

The other way an air filter might make a bigger difference is as part of a wider package of modifications. If you own a car that's easy to mod and are looking to transform it into the ultimate high-powered daily driver or track day weapon, you'll undoubtedly be looking to fit as many performance parts to your car as your both it and your wallet can accommodate. If other engine components are upgraded beyond their stock capabilities, then the air filter is much more likely to start becoming a performance bottleneck, and so upgrading it alongside those other parts can make a bigger difference.