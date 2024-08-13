3 Affordable Ford Engines That Deliver Impressive Power With Mods

Repairing the daily driver, building a dream-car project, or wrenching on your next flip requires staying within a budget to make it worthwhile and enjoyable. If you've got nearly $25K to throw at your engine build you could drop in the Ford Megazilla crate engine, or take a more affordable route and put the rest towards retirement. With a long list of Ford engines to choose from, finding one to fit your needs doesn't have to break the bank.

Going with an affordable option doesn't mean you have to skimp on horsepower either. There are several ways to get more horsepower out of nearly any Ford engine. Expensive crate engines simply eliminate the guesswork, providing what Ford thinks is the optimal combination of parts for the best performance. However, as an automaker, Ford's definition of performance often includes meeting CAFE Standards, outliving the warranty, and a general approach of producing the best engine for the general engine-buying crowd.

With a little leg work, some imagination, and a few modifications, you could have an affordable Ford engine that delivers impressive power for a lot less cash than a factory crate engine. There are any number of options available across the country for a budget Ford engine build, but let's take a look at three top contenders to spark your imagination.

