5 TVs You Should Avoid Buying In 2026

Not everybody wants the same thing from their TV set. While some people are happy with a budget TV that just gets the job done, others think it's worth paying extra for OLED or other premium features. If you're a gamer, you might prioritize high refresh rates, or at least ensure that your television has enough ports to handle your devices. If aesthetics are important to you, you might be looking for a TV that doubles as a reproduction of van Gogh's Starry Night when you're not using it.

What you don't want, though, if you're shopping for a new TV set, is a lemon. Whether you're spending $200 or $20,000, it's infuriating to realize that your television has worse picture quality or fewer features than others of the same size in the same price bracket.

With that in mind, we've highlighted a few examples of TVs that may leave you disappointed. We've consulted reviews and compared specifications to see which TVs are best avoided. We'll go into more detail about our methodology in selecting these models at the end of this article. We've suggested some alternatives here, but of course, when it comes to spending your own money, you should absolutely buy whatever makes you happy.