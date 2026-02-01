Samsung Frame TVs Are Great, But Smart Money Shoppers Buy This Brand Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in the 20th century, when TVs were bulky cathode-ray-tube affairs, some people hid them in cabinets. You'd walk into their living room, and the sofas were turned to face what was apparently a small cupboard. Samsung's Frame TV is the modern-day equivalent. Introduced in 2017, it was the first television designed to look like a piece of art when not in use. It immediately found its market with people who don't want a big TV hanging around in their otherwise beautifully furnished house looking all "televisiony".

The distinguishing features of The Frame — and other manufacturers' models that followed — are a glare-free matte screen, a choice of artworks, and an ultra-thin build that lies almost flush against the wall. There are surprisingly few competitors for Samsung's crown in the Art TV niche. In fact, there are really only two — TCL NXTVISION and Hisense Canvas. Although there will be a new Art TV on the block come Spring 2026 when Amazon releases its Ember Artline TV. There's also the impressively thin LG OLED Gallery Edition TV, but that's in a whole other bracket — with prices more than double those of The Frame.

While the TCL NXTVISION is a good TV, we think the Hisense Canvas is the best alternative to Samsung's Frame for smart-money shoppers. Like The Frame, it's a 4K QLED TV with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a motion sensor to avoid wasting power. But the Hisense has a major advantage over Samsung's — it's considerably cheaper. It's also cheaper than the TCL NXTVISION. It outperforms The Frame in several areas, making it a smart choice for gamers and budget-minded art lovers. However, there are some trade-offs when it comes to picture quality.