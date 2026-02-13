4 iPadOS Widgets You Should Add ASAP

The iPad is an insanely powerful device, and if you are using one with a keyboard, it turns into an entirely different beast. Now, despite the Mac-like enhancements that arrived with iPadOS 26, Apple's tablet is no replacement for a Mac. But if your workflow can be handled across the mobile environment of iPadOS, the tablet will offer an extremely rewarding experience. I've been using an iPad Pro as my key computing device ever since the M1 generation landed, and as of today, the M5 iPad Pro is serving me even better. But beyond all the flashy new features and professional-grade apps, there's a simple built-in system that a lot of users often ignore. I'm talking about the humble widget.

Think of it as an extended version of an app that looks like an enlarged app icon. The core idea behind a widget is that it shows you important information from within the app, or real-time updates, without even opening the app. Widgets are customizable in size, and you can freely position them on your iPad's Home Screen, as well as the lock screen and Today View. Depending on the app at hand, you can pick between five different sizes of widgets, each containing more (or less) glanceable information.

But the idea behind widgets is to show meaningful content but also offer one-tap access to in-app actions. I use them on my iPad regularly, and these are the widgets that I will highly recommend. I have used widgets for years, and leaned into them extensively when iPadOS 17 added support for interactive widgets in 2023. Reminders, music playback control, and news are an obvious choice. But the widgets I've picked have helped me with my core workflow, health, device care, and tap into the power of generative AI.