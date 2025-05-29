How To Check Your Bluetooth Headphones' Battery On iPhone (AirPods Or Not)

Using your favorite pair of Bluetooth headphones with your iPhone is super convenient. However, since they're battery-powered, you must keep an eye on their charge so that they're always sufficiently charged when needed. Most Bluetooth headphones, including AirPods, don't have built-in screens to show battery levels, so you'll have to rely on the connected device to check the battery status. If it's an iPhone, there are a few easy ways to see how much battery your Bluetooth headphones have left.

Advertisement

If you have Apple's AirPods, your iPhone automatically shows the battery level of each earbud and the case as soon as you open the lid to connect them. However, if you want to check the battery while using them, you can do so by opening the Settings app and tapping on your AirPods' name at the top. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > Bluetooth and then tap the info icon next to your AirPods to see the battery level.

If music is playing on your iPhone, you can also check the battery level of your headphones from the mini music player that appears on the Lock Screen. Just tap the tiny headphones icon next to the playback controls, and the battery level will appear. All of these tricks are not exclusive to AirPods. You can also use them to check the battery level of your Beats headphones on your iPhone.

Advertisement