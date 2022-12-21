You Can Check Your Beats Headphones Battery Life On iPhone. Here's How

As convenient as wireless earbuds and headphones are, managing their battery can be utterly annoying. There's little worse than grabbing your cans to take a stroll outside, walk a mile, and then find out that your battery only has enough capacity for 10 more minutes of playtime. There's no remedy for that besides remembering to top up after heavy usage, but checking whether you need to do that is incredibly easy if you have an iPhone.

There are many headphones designed to work with iOS devices that can offer greater functionality beyond a simple Bluetooth audio connection and playback controls. The Apple-made AirPods are obvious, but Beats are right next to them, as some of the latest Beats models use Apple's custom audio chip to enable full feature compatibility. This enables better audio quality, more reliable wireless connectivity, and cool features like Siri control, but it also allows you to check your battery levels with finer detail.