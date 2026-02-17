7 Tech Stores That Have A Restocking Fee You Should Know About

In 2010, customers rejoiced when Best Buy eliminated restocking fees on phones and other gear. It seems that was not meant to be. Best Buy resurrected its restocking policy in late 2025 just in time for the holiday season. Per Best Buy's official return policies, you have 14 to 15 days to return most products, and up to 60 days if you're a member of Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total. However, activatable devices that aren't prepaid phones now get a $45 return fee, regardless of why you return them. There's also a 15% restocking fee on a laundry list of items, including drones, cameras, electric micromobility devices, projectors, and others.

Best Buy notes that the restocking fee doesn't apply to unopened boxes in certain states that prohibit restocking fees, including purchases made in Hawaii, Ohio, South Carolina, and others. There's also a long list of non-returnable items ranging from software codes to batteries and Legos.

We should make abundantly clear here that this restocking fee doesn't mean you can scuff up the item and lose the packaging. It basically needs to be brand new. On the plus side, Best Buy does allow you to ship returns for free if you don't want to come into the store. Read Best Buy's entire return and exchange policy here.